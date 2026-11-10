'A Lot of Options': Alabama's Dunkers Are Putting on a Show

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nate Oats doesn't think completing a two-on-one fast break should be particularly difficult when Jaxon Richardson is running alongside the ball.

In fact, Alabama's head coach thinks he could handle it himself.

"Even I could convert a two-on-one break if Jaxon was the guy running with me," Oats said. "Just kind of throw it up anywhere up there and he will get it."

Richardson and Anderson Diaz connected on a fast-break alley-oop during Alabama's 109-68 win over Oakland. But Oats jokingly gave Diaz a hard time for another opportunity the pair failed to convert. Alabama finished with 30 assists, tying the school record, and Oats figured that fast break should have been the record-breaker.

There were still plenty of opportunities to see what Alabama can do above the rim.

The Crimson Tide finished with five dunks Monday, including Richardson's alley-oop and a reverse alley-oop from Cole Cloer off a pass from Drew Fielder. Afterward, Amari Allen and London Jemison agreed this was the bounciest team they had played on.

Oats wasn't surprised by that assessment.

"I would hope so with the group we got," Oats said. "If they want to call it the bouncy team, you start with the bounciest in Jaxon."

Richardson arrived at Alabama with a reputation for those athletic finishes. He won the 2026 Sprite Jam Fest Slam Dunk Contest during the McDonald's All-American festivities, following in the footsteps of his father, two-time NBA dunk contest champion Jason Richardson.

It didn't take long for that natural ability to show up at Coleman Coliseum.

Richardson's first college basket was a breakaway windmill dunk against Sam Houston State. He added an alley-oop later in the game, scoring all four of his points on dunks. His father shared the windmill on social media, celebrating his son's first college bucket.

After missing the Arkansas State game, Richardson returned Monday with another highlight.

"He seems to have found his way to at least, I think he's got a dunk every game he's played for us," Oats said.

But Richardson isn't the only player Alabama can throw the ball up to.

Oats pointed to Allen, Jemison and Tarris Bouie as other players capable of delivering those slams. Cloer showed on Monday that he belongs in that conversation.

His reverse alley-oop got his teammates out of their seats, though they said afterward that they had already seen his dunking ability in practice.

Oats said the finish was a reminder of the player he recruited before Cloer underwent knee surgery.

"That was a nice dunk Cole put down," Oats said. "I think he's getting his athleticism back from when I recruited him in high school. He was an elite athlete."

Cloer finished with five points, six rebounds and three assists. Fielder, who supplied the pass for his dunk, also recorded three assists.

That willingness to find teammates gives Alabama opportunities to put its athleticism to use. Allen led the Crimson Tide with six assists and explained afterward that the players want to see one another succeed.

"Everyone's willing to make an extra pass," Allen said.

On Monday, that meant finding Jemison for six 3-pointers on a perfect shooting night. It also meant giving Alabama's dunkers chances to bring the crowd to its feet.

"We got a lot of options that can go," Oats said.

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