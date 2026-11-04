Views From Alabama Basketball's Return to Coleman Coliseum: Photo Gallery
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TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 20 Alabama basketball made its return to regular season play Tuesday night against the Sam Houston Bearkats inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide beat the Bearkats 96-74, securing their first win of the season in Year 8 for Alabama head coach Nate Oats.
"First game, the student section was great, they got loud, they got after it," Oats said after the game. "It was good for our guys to have students there. Hopefully we can fill the arena for the Arkansas State game on Friday."
Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over Sam Houston.
1. Jaxon Richardson "Hanging" Out
Alabama freshman forward Jaxon Richardson hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
2. Amari Allen Fights through Defenders
The returning sophomore guard finished the game with 12 points, one block, two steals and four assists.
3. Drew Fielder Celebrates a Three
The transfer senior from Boise State finished his first regular season game in Coleman Coliseum with 15 points and one block.
4. Cole Cloer Reaches for the Rim
Alabama guards Cole Cloer goes to the rim during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
5. Qayden Samuels Through the Legs
The freshman guard finished his colegiate regular-season debut leading the team in assists and steals with five assists and four steals.
6. Tarris Bouie to the Rim
The freshman forward finished his Alabama debut with two steals, one block, two assists and 13 points.
7. Anderson Diaz and Brandon Garrison are All Smiles
Alabama guards Anderson Diaz and forward Brandon Garrison smile during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
8. Qayden Samuels Through the Air
Alabama guards Qayden Samuels flies through defenders during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
9. Amari Allen With a No-Look Pass
Alabama guard Amari Allen makes a no-ook pass in the first half of the game against Sam Houston.
10. Tarris Bouie Celebrates a Three
Alabama forward Tarris Bouie celebrates a made 3-pointer in the first half of the game against Sam Houston.
11. London Jemison Slams it Down
Alabama forward London Jemison dunks in the first half of the game against Sam Houston. He tied Fielder for the team lead with 15 points.
12. Nate Oats, Keeps Up His Reputation
Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a call during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
13. Jaxon Richardson Celebrates
Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson celebrates a made 3 during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.
14. Anderson Diaz Travels the Court
Freshman Anderson Diaz saw some playing time while working his way back from an elbow injury.
15. Drew Fielder Behind the Back to Brandon Garrison
16. Tarris Bouie For 3
17. Nate Oats and Aden Holloway Watch a Play
Aden Holloway is serving a suspension after getting arrested in March, but was stll on the bench with his coaches and teammates.
18. Qayden Samuels and Brandon Garrison Celebrate
19. Drew Fielder Give the Students Some Love
20. London Jemison Celebrates a 3
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Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."