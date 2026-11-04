Views From Alabama Basketball's Return to Coleman Coliseum: Photo Gallery

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— No. 20 Alabama basketball made its return to regular season play Tuesday night against the Sam Houston Bearkats inside Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide beat the Bearkats 96-74, securing their first win of the season in Year 8 for Alabama head coach Nate Oats.

"First game, the student section was great, they got loud, they got after it," Oats said after the game. "It was good for our guys to have students there. Hopefully we can fill the arena for the Arkansas State game on Friday."

Check out 20 of BamaCentral photographer Sarah Munzenmaier's best shots from Alabama's win over Sam Houston.

1. Jaxon Richardson "Hanging" Out

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama freshman forward Jaxon Richardson hangs on the rim after a dunk during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

2. Amari Allen Fights through Defenders

Alabama guard Amari Allen fights through defenders in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The returning sophomore guard finished the game with 12 points, one block, two steals and four assists.

3. Drew Fielder Celebrates a Three

Alabama forward Drew Fielder celebrates a made three during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The transfer senior from Boise State finished his first regular season game in Coleman Coliseum with 15 points and one block.

4. Cole Cloer Reaches for the Rim

Alabama guards Cole Cloer goes to the rim during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama guards Cole Cloer goes to the rim during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

5. Qayden Samuels Through the Legs

Alabama guards Qayden Samuels dribbles at the top of the key during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman guard finished his colegiate regular-season debut leading the team in assists and steals with five assists and four steals.

6. Tarris Bouie to the Rim

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie makes a dunk in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The freshman forward finished his Alabama debut with two steals, one block, two assists and 13 points.

7. Anderson Diaz and Brandon Garrison are All Smiles

Alabama guards Anderson Diaz and forward Brandon Garrison smile during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama guards Anderson Diaz and forward Brandon Garrison smile during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

8. Qayden Samuels Through the Air

Alabama guards Qayden Samuels flies through defenders during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama guards Qayden Samuels flies through defenders during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

9. Amari Allen With a No-Look Pass

Alabama guard Amari Allen makes a no look pass in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama guard Amari Allen makes a no-ook pass in the first half of the game against Sam Houston.





10. Tarris Bouie Celebrates a Three

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie celebrates a made three in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie celebrates a made 3-pointer in the first half of the game against Sam Houston.

11. London Jemison Slams it Down

Alabama forward London Jemison dunks in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama forward London Jemison dunks in the first half of the game against Sam Houston. He tied Fielder for the team lead with 15 points.

12. Nate Oats, Keeps Up His Reputation

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a call during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama head coach Nate Oats gets animated after a call during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

13. Jaxon Richardson Celebrates

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson celebrates a made three during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson celebrates a made 3 during the second half of the game against Sam Houston.

14. Anderson Diaz Travels the Court

Alabama guard Anderson Diaz travels the court in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Freshman Anderson Diaz saw some playing time while working his way back from an elbow injury.

15. Drew Fielder Behind the Back to Brandon Garrison

Alabama forward Drew Fielder makes a behind the back pass to forward Brandon Garrison in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Tarris Bouie For 3

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie shoots a three in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Nate Oats and Aden Holloway Watch a Play

Alabama guards Aden Holloway and head coach Nate Oats on the sidelines in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Aden Holloway is serving a suspension after getting arrested in March, but was stll on the bench with his coaches and teammates.

18. Qayden Samuels and Brandon Garrison Celebrate

Alabama guards Qayden Samuels and forward Brandon Garrison celebrate during the second half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

19. Drew Fielder Give the Students Some Love

Alabama forward Drew Fielder high fives the student sections after the win against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

20. London Jemison Celebrates a 3

Alabama forward London Jemison celebrates a made three in the first half of the game against Sam Houston on Nov. 3, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

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