Alabama Basketball 2026-27 Season Preview

Since Nate Oats became Alabama’s head basketball coach in 2019, the Crimson Tide has been built on the guard position.

Kira Lewis Jr., John Petty, Josh Primo, J.D. Davison, Jaden Shackelford, Jahvon Quinerly, Keon Ellis, Mark Sears, Labaron Philon Jr. are just some of the smaller players who ran the offense.

Of course, the Crimson Tide has had some standout forwards over the years like Herb Jones, Brandon Miller, Noah Clowney and Grant Nelson, but for the most part, the guards have been the main key to Alabama’s success.

All of these players helped Alabama reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament in five of the last six years, including the program’s first-ever Final Four appearance in 2023-24 and a trip to the Elite Eight the following season. Alabama’s fast-paced, three-point dominance has also helped it become the nation's top-scoring team in each of the last three seasons.

But each of the Crimson Tide’s postseason losses fell under the same umbrella, with Oats making a realization after last year’s blowout Sweet 16 loss to eventual national champion Michigan: "We know we’ve got to get bigger."

"You look at some of the losses we had, a lot of those...we just kind of got manhandled on glass," Oats said at SEC Tipoff '27 on Oct. 13. "So, the big point of emphasis for us in the offseason was getting significantly bigger, not just taller, kind of at the two, three and four.”

The Crimson Tide accomplished this tough task, as 12 of the 15 players on the roster are at least 6-foot-6. Alabama got to test its new identity in three preseason exhibitions, winning all of them against Furman, Ole Miss and Auburn.

The new heights didn’t make much of a difference on the glass against the Paladins and Tigers, but it did show a ton of promise in the victory over the Rebels. However, Oats said after the Auburn win that “rebounding still isn't fixed,” with the regular-season opener being the next circle on the calendar.

Nevertheless, an issue that’s lasted several years shouldn’t be completely fixed within three exhibition games. That’s what the regular season is for — at least the start of it.

Alabama is ranked No. 20 in the Preseason AP Top 25. The Crimson Tide is one of seven SEC teams on the poll, trailing No. 1 Florida, No. 7 Texas, No. 8 Tennessee and No. 12 Arkansas, and ahead of No. 23 Kentucky and No. 24 Vanderbilt. Alabama is predicted to finish fifth in the SEC, with the same programs in front of it. But will the new-look roster, which includes nine newcomers, challenge that narrative?

Here's a breakdown of every player on Alabama's 2026-27 roster.

Note: Two years ago, BamaCentral’s season preview was ordered by position. Last season, it was divided by returners and newcomers. Due to Alabama’s tall theme, for 2026-27, let’s go in height order.

Preston Murphy Jr.

Guard, 6-0, 190 pounds, Senior

Alabama guard Preston Murphy Jr. dribbles the ball in the second half of the game against Missouri on Jan. 27, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Murphy served as a walk-on for a good chunk of last season before earning a scholarship. The son of Alabama assistant Preston Murphy Sr. appeared in eight games, averaging 1.9 minutes. He mostly came in during the final moments of blowouts, but there were a couple of occasions where Oats subbed him in for more defensive intensity.

Murphy’s role will likely be similar this season, but don’t be surprised if there’s an uptick in minutes. The Crimson Tide doesn’t have too many pure guards on the roster, so there could be some moments where Oats wants him on the floor. That said, Murphy was sidelined during the Furman and Ole Miss exhibitions due to injuries, and despite being in uniform for the Auburn scrimmage, he did not play.

Aden Holloway

Guard, 6-1, 185 pounds, Senior

Alabama guard Aden Holloway celebrates a three in the first half of the game against Auburn on Mar. 7, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Holloway’s status was perhaps the most notable chapter of Alabama’s offseason. He was suspended by Oats and company on March 16 after being arrested on first-degree possession of marijuana (more than two pounds) and failure to affix a tax stamp. He wasn’t with the team during UA’s run to the Sweet 16.

Holloway entered a second-chance program in June as part of a plea agreement for his two felony drug charges. By late September, he completed 50 hours of community service, passed drug and alcohol screenings and paid fines before being reinstated on Alabama’s 2026-27 roster.

However, Holloway will not play in the first two regular-season contests, as he’s serving a five-game suspension (including the three aforementioned scrimmages). The 2025-26 All-SEC Third Team member was the Tide’s second-leading scorer with 16.8 points, and when he becomes available this year, expect him to be a permanent starter, often having the ball in his hands with the green light to shoot against every opponent.

“Super proud of him,” Oats said on Oct. 13. “He's applied himself consistently over the last few months. Did all the work required to get all the charges dropped. Back in the program, I couldn't be more proud of a young man for what he's done over the summer and the fall so far.”

Anderson Diaz

Guard, 6-2, 182 pounds, Freshman

Alabama 2027 Commit Anderson Diaz | Overtime Elite's X/Twitter

Diaz was a member of the 2027 class, but he reclassified and joined the Crimson Tide's current roster, thanks in part to the aforementioned assistant coach Preston Murphy. Originally from the Bronx in New York, Diaz was a member of the Overtime Elite league. During 16 games (15 starts) last season with the Cold Hearts, he averaged 17.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 28.6 minutes per contest.

His nickname is "Shifty," meaning some ankle breakers are also in the Tuscaloosa forecast. Diaz models his game after nine-time All-Star Kyrie Irving, one of, if not the best ball-handlers in NBA history. Diaz should thrive in Oats’ fast-paced system, as he’s not afraid to shoot the ball and also sprints downhill for buckets.

That said, like Holloway, we’ll likely have to wait to see Diaz in action, as he's not expected to play in the season opener. He sustained an elbow injury before the Furman exhibition, as he’s yet to face another college basketball program. Nevertheless, due to the lack of pure guards, expect him to serve an important role as the PG off the bench this season.

“He's been a great kid,” Oats said about Diaz on Oct. 8 when asked about the injury. “I love his attitude. I feel bad for him, but if he's working hard, I think he can really add to the team on both sides of the ball. He gets in the paint a lot and guards the ball really well on the defensive end."

Amari Allen

Guard, 6-6, 215 pounds, Sophomore

Alabama guard Amari Allen sits at the top of the key in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

This is the face of the Crimson Tide. After an All-SEC Freshman campaign, Allen entered the 2026 NBA Draft as a potential first-round pick. However, after testing the waters at the NBA Combine, the feedback he received from the league helped his decision to return to Alabama.

NBA scouts told Allen that he has to "get stronger, put on weight," and that they "want to see me put the ball in my hands more." Allen was listed as a forward last year, but now he's being tabbed as a guard on the official roster. He'll be running the point this season and is expected to be the Tide's primary scorer and playmaker. Oats said on Nov. 2 that "the goal is to get [Allen] in the lottery" as a top-14 pick in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Allen has a similar story to former Alabama guard Labaron Philon Jr., who withdrew from the 2025 NBA Draft as an All-SEC Freshman and returned to UA as a sophomore. Philon became a Third Team All-American as the face of the Crimson Tide and was picked No. 22 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in June. Philon is one of many players to thrive in Year 2 under Oats' system, including Herb Jones, Keon Ellis, Mark Sears, the aforementioned Aden Holloway and more.

"You go back, you develop more in your game and you learn more from coach Oats," Philon told BamaCentral the day before he was drafted. You play with great players again, and you end up with a higher chance of being picked in the lottery and being in the green room. Or you could stay in the draft and be a first-round pick. I thought [Allen] would be a first-round pick — he played at that level all year."

"I would just say that him struggling at the end of [last season] didn't faze him. He kept the same work ethic. That's why I think going back would be good for him, just because I had some moments like that my freshman year where I didn't get going. Then you just have to better yourself and back up that confidence.

"But with Amari, patience [is needed]. That patience, it was definitely [a huge help] for me. ...Really just him coming out next year, I think there'll be a possibility that he has the chance to be in the same position that I am."

Tarris Bouie

Forward, 6-6, 175 pounds, Freshman

Alabama forward Tarris Bouie goes up to the rim in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Bouie was the No. 33 prospect on the ESPN 100 list at the time of his commitment. The SPIRE Academy standout from Geneva, Ohio, was the 13th-ranked player at his position and the second-best athlete in his state. Athlete is a great word to describe him, as he was flying around on both sides of the ball during the preseason.

Every game and practice, Tide players are given a certain amount of non-scoreboard points for deflections, steals, blocks, rebounds and loose balls. Offensive rebounds, diving on the floor and drawing fouls are also methods of gaining blue-collar points. Whichever player tallies the most at the end of the day/night is rewarded with a construction worker hard hat. Bouie won the Hard Hat against Furman after a monster debut stat line: 18 points, eight rebounds, six steals.

Bouie's athleticism and versatility to guard the 1-3 makes him a strong candidate for minutes this year. He'll likely come off the bench for most of the season, but his presence should be apparent each time he steps on the floor.

"Tarris Bouie is a versatile scorer who is capable of scoring due to his ability to move very well across the court," Oats said on June 4. "He is really good defensively with quick hands and is a great lateral and vertical athlete. He is a proven scorer who was averaging nearly 30 points a game at SPIRE and has shown the ability to put up 40 or 50 points a game.

Qayden Samuels

Guard, 6-6, 225 pounds, Freshman

Alabama guard Qayden Samuels celebrates a made three in the first half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The former Bishop McNamara High School standout in Forestville, Md., was ranked as a consensus 4-star recruit ranked as the No. 18 prospect nationally, the No. 6 small forward and the No. 2 recruit in the state at the time of his commitment, per 247 Sports. He was also the No. 23 prospect in On3's rankings and holds the No. 22 spot in ESPN's list.

The heaviest backcourt player on the roster was the only freshman to start in two of three exhibitions. He held that responsibility against Furman and Auburn, where he finished with 17 and 20 points, respectively. Samuels isn't afraid to take chances and shoot the ball up top or drive down low for a layup.

Samuels could earn the most minutes among the freshmen due to his abilities as an all-around weapon on offense, and his size helps him on the glass as well. There will be times when he takes the ball up this season, too. BamaCentral asked the aforementioned Labaron Philon Jr. to name some newcomers to keep an eye on this year, and he said Samuels' "size and play style are perfect for coach Oats."

"He's kind of been a natural scorer, been a high-level scorer his whole life," Oats said after beating Furman. "Thought he did a pretty good job running the point. He only had two turnovers in 26 minutes, so I thought Qayden played really well. He scored well, rebounded it well."

Jaxon Richardson

Forward, 6-6, 210 pounds, Freshman

Alabama forward Jaxon Richardson sets on defense in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

The Southeastern Prep standout in Orlando, Fla., was ranked as the No. 21 prospect nationally, the No. 7 small forward and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida at the time of his commitment, per 247 Sports. He was also the No. 27 prospect in On3's rankings and is No. 17 in the ESPN100. The McDonald's All-American is the son of former NBA player Jason Richardson, who was in the league for 14 years. He's also the brother of Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson.

Jason Richardson won the NBA Dunk Contest twice in his career, and his son inherited that high-flying prowess. Jaxon, who is often seen breaking down huddles in practice hype videos and was constantly coaching from the bench during the preseason, will be a lob threat all season long, but his expertise lies on the other side of the ball.

Jaxon missed the Furman and Ole Miss exhibitions due to unspecified minor injuries and an illness, plus he was limited against Auburn. In a one-possession game, Richardson checked into the exhibition to lock down the Tigers' backcourt — which he accomplished. Oats even compared him to an Alabama great and an All-NBA defender.

"He's got the potential to be one of the best, if not the best, defender I've coached, which is saying something because I had Herb Jones for two years, and Herb's making a lot of money being an elite defender in the NBA right now," Oats said after the Auburn exhibition. "...Jaxon can move. He's strong. He's athletic... In practice he's been elite."

London Jemison

Forward, 6-8, 212 pounds, Sophomore

Alabama forward London Jemison shoots a three in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Jemison finished his freshman campaign averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks in 15.7 minutes per contest. He started in 13 of 33 games played, and one characteristic about his usage last year was that he often resided in the corner spots for catch-and-shoot opportunities.

Nevertheless, Jemison was the first Alabama player to re-sign with the team, as his role should increase exponentially. Philon called Jemison and Allen "Alpha Dogs," as the sophomores are expected to lead this new-look roster. Jemison was solid in the preseason, but nothing more. He combined for five rebounds in the latter two contests, as he'll be a key piece in fixing this team's collective issue.

Jemison had a few instances last season where he shot in bunches, leading to more buckets. He's a difference maker once he gets hot, and building on that confidence will not only benefit himself, but the whole team as well. As stated when discussing Allen, players thrive in Year 2 under Oats, and Jemison could join that trend as one of the few returners.

"He's a guy that needs us to move the ball," Oats said after the Auburn scrimmage. "Like he's an elite shooter, catch-and-shoot shots. You know, in order to get to catch-and-shoot, you got to get the ball moving. You've got to create an advantage.

"...He's a guy that needs the offense to create the advantage, use the advantage, play off it, get the defense in a blender, and he's going to end up with some good shots. I mean, he can go catch, finish at the rim, he can cut, he can catch a lob. He can make a catch-and-shoot three."

Cole Cloer

Guard, 6-8, 205 pounds, Freshman

Alabama forward Cole Cloer (33) in action against Furman at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, AL on Thursday, Oct 8, 2026. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Cloer redshirted as an early enrollee with NC State this past season before transferring to Alabama. The former Caldwell Academy standout in North Carolina was ranked the No. 59 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 23 small forward and the No. 8 player in the state of Florida (ranked when he was at IMG Academy) at the time of his commitment, per On3.

As mentioned when discussing Samuels, BamaCentral asked Philon for Tide newcomers who will impress. Cloer was the first player he mentioned: "When I was there, he went on a visit and it was crazy how he shoots the ball. I feel like Cole is going to be [really good]."

Cloer couldn't have started his Crimson Tide career much better against Furman, scoring nine points within his first 12 minutes of action and finishing the night with 14 points on 4 of 10 from downtown. Cloer also led Alabama with 18 points on 4 of 8 from deep against Ole Miss. He sat out for Auburn due to a lower body injury and is probable for the regular-season opener against Sam Houston. It seems like he'll have the green light to fire away from behind the arc all year long.

"Obviously, he shot it well," Oats said after facing Ole Miss. "We knew he's an elite shooter. I think there's a lot more in him...We want him to make shots. We'd like to get him doing a little more playmaking if possible (Oats also mentioned he wants to see more rebounding from Cloer)."

Keitenn Bristow

Forward, 6-9, 216 pounds, Junior

Alabama forward Keitenn Bristow goes to the rim in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Bristow only played in 10 games in 2025-26, as he was dealing with a multitude of setbacks, including a leg injury after the Texas loss on Jan. 10 that proved to be long-term. Bristow averaged 3.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks in 12.6 minutes per contest. He tallied 10 points and eight rebounds in the win over Illinois — a school that made the Final Four a few months later.

But he's healthy now and he played a big role in the Auburn scrimmage, logging nine points and a team-high eight rebounds (four offensive). Bristow also won the Hard Hat that night after collecting the most blue-collar points. Oats was hoping Bristow would be "that blue-collar guy for us" last year, and now he has another opportunity.

Depth at the power forward position is plentiful, so like many of his peers, Bristow's role in the rotation will be tested during the first few games. That said, his usage will change in Year 2 under Oats' system.

"He's getting used to a little bit different role," Oats said on Nov. 2. "Able to shoot a little bit more. I think he's handling it better. He's attacking closeouts better. He's doing a lot of stuff better. But what still makes him great is how hard he plays, how much he goes to the board. All the defensive plays he can make — he can switch, he can guard one through five. So I think he’s back to that."

Jamarion Davis-Fleming

Forward, 6-10, 245 pounds, Sophomore

Alabama forward Jamarion Davis-Fleming (0) in action against Ole Miss at Boutwell Auditorium in Birmingham, AL on Thursday, Oct 15, 2026. | Photo by Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Davis-Fleming, a sophomore transfer from Mississippi State, only recorded three games of 10-plus points with the Bulldogs last year, but he reached double figures during the Ole Miss exhibition well before the midpoint of the second half.

That said, his preseason wasn't perfect, as he got in foul trouble against Furman and Auburn, with his minutes especially limited in the latter. He's shown flashes of two-way potential, but defending without fouling must become a priority early on to earn more playing time.

With that in mind, fellow Alabama forward Drew Fielder called Davis-Fleming a "soldier-type" who is "going to be big for us" and that Fielder would "love to be able to go to battle with a guy like that."

"Jamarion possesses unbelievable physical tools along with his athleticism and great size," Oats said on June 4. "Jamarion fits our blue-collar mentality as he plays with a competitive edge combined with a great IQ.”

Brandon Garrison

Forward, 6-10, 255 pounds, Senior

Alabama forward Brandon Garrison celebrates in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

It's tough to argue that any other Alabama newcomer made a better immediate impression than Garrison. The Kentucky transfer, who averaged 4.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocks in 16.3 minutes per game last year, scored 13 points in the first half against Furman.

Garrison will mostly reside in the paint this season, as he's attempted 57 three-pointers (16 makes — 28.1 percent) in 103 career contests, but don't be surprised if he puts some shots up. Oats has said multiple times that Garrison "may be the best passing big I've ever coached," and that he can "really stretch the floor." He has the ability to grab rebounds and can "push up the floor himself."

Coming from another SEC program, Garrison has faced Alabama before. Oats' offense is among the fastest in the country, and the NBA style entices those on both sides of the fence, including the former Wildcat.

"It's been different, I'm glad on this side now," Garrison said at SEC Tipoff. "Guarding that offense is very hard, obviously. Just me being on this side, I can tell why they run teams out of the gym and how second-half teams can't catch up. In practice, we're just flying up and down the court...Just watching it and knowing my game and that I can fit in this system just allowed me to pick Alabama and I feel like I can have a lot of success in this offense."

Drew Fielder

Forward, 6-11, 242 pounds, Senior

Alabama forward Drew Fielder shoots a three in the second half of the exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 22, 2026. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Fielder transferred from Boise State this offseason, averaging 14.7 points on 54.7 percent from the field — the best mark in the Mountain West — and shot 40.9 percent from deep in 2025-26. The All-Mountain West Second Team member played in 32 games (30 starts), and also averaged 5.7 rebounds, including 1.8 offensive, 1.3 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks in 23.7 minutes per contest.

He'll make things difficult for bigs defending his perimeter shots. He was a bit inconsistent in the rebounding department during the preseason, but he did grab 10 boards and added 11 points in 25 minutes against Ole Miss.

"I just think it's easier when you're matched physicality-wise, everybody's pumping, the game's a little bit different," Fielder said after beating Ole Miss. "No disrespect to Furman, but we were stronger — I feel like I was. It looked like I was fouling, so now I feel like this time they don't look so much like fouls. So it was good. But that was definitely a lesson for us in how SEC games are going to be. They're going to be tough, so we've got to take care of our bodies."

As previously stated, Alabama added a plethora of front court pieces from the transfer portal, and while Oats believes Garrison is the best passer of the bunch, Oats claimed Fielder shoots the best among them. The Tide will likely test its forwards and bigs in the first couple of games to decipher the minute count in the long run, and Fielder is definitely in the conversation to earn a ton of time on the floor.

Collins Onyejiaka

Center, 6-11, 265, Sophomore

Alabama center Collins Onyejiaka dunks the ball in the second half of the game against North Dakota on November 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

Onyejiaka's collegiate career got off on the wrong foot, as he was declared "out indefinitely" due to a heart condition on Nov. 12, 2025 — two games into last season. He scored his first collegiate points in the season opener against North Dakota and also grabbed five rebounds in six minutes.

Fast forward to the Furman exhibition, Onyejiaka was in uniform but didn't check in. Oats said after the game that his center is "fully cleared" for the 2026-27 season. The reason Onyejiaka didn't play was due to the Paladins' "picks on the perimeter." All due respect to Furman, Alabama's competition will get much more challenging as the season goes on.

Oats also didn't play Onyejiaka against Ole Miss or Auburn. At the end of the day, these games didn't count, and leaving Onyejiaka out of those rotations makes the sophomore's role for this season a question mark. It could be a similar situation to the aforementioned Preston Murphy Jr., as the two of them may play in the final minutes of blowouts.

TJ St. Louis

Center, 7-0, 265 pounds, Freshman

Alabama Freshman Center TJ St. Louis | Alabama Recruiting

St. Louis was a late addition to the Crimson Tide's roster, committing on July 20. He played high school hoops for Fort Erie Prep in Ontario, Canada. This came after the 18-year-old competed at the NBA Academy Latin America. St. Louis wasn't ranked by any of the recruiting sites when he committed.

Alabama's tallest player resides in the paint for two-hand dunks instead of shots from behind the arc. That said, St. Louis didn't check into any of the three scrimmages despite being fully healthy. Redshirts have been removed from college basketball, but Oats said after the Ole Miss exhibition that St. Louis will essentially be a redshirt and not see much time on the floor as a freshman.

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