Alabama Basketball Lands 4-Star Point Guard Labaron Philon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — In the middle of transfer portal season, Nate Oats and his staff have added another freshman to their highly-touted recruiting class, landing top-35 recruit Labron Philon.
Philon is a highly-ranked 4-star point guard, coming in at No. 33 overall in the 2024 class in 247Sports' composite rankings. He's an in-state product, hailing from Mobile, Alabama. He attended Baker High School through his junior season before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior year.
Once an Auburn commit, Philon decommitted from the Tigers following assistant coach Wes Flanigan's departure to Ole Miss. Philon then committed to Kansas, where he signed his letter of intent, until he requested release from his NLI this week.
Philon joins an absolutely loaded recruiting class coming into Tuscaloosa, which includes two McDonald's All-Americans in 5-stars Derrion Reid and Aiden Sherrell, and also includes top-50 recruit Naas Cunningham.
Philon adds even more depth to the Alabama guard room for next season. Latrell Wrightsell already announced his return, compounded with the additions of South Florida transfer Chris Youngblood, Pepperdine transfer Houston Mallette, and Auburn trasfer Aden Holloway. It's unclear what role Philon will play in his first season with the roster not yet finalized, especially considering Mark Sears' pending NBA Draft decision.
The Crimson Tide now has just one open roster spot remaining, as there are currently seven incoming players between four freshmen and three tranfers. Oats and his staff are still in the mix for bringing in a center out of the transfer portal, to round out the offseason additions.
Check out BamaCentral's 2024-25 Alabama basketball roster tracker for a complete breakdown on where the roster currently stands.