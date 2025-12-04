A Look at Alabama's ACC/SEC Challenge Win Over Clemson: Photo Gallery
The Alabama Crimson Tide won its ACC/SEC matchup on 90-84 on Wednesday night. The Hard Hat Player of the Game went to Aiden Sherrell with eight blocks.
"Obviously when you go up 19 in the first ten minutes of the game, you'd like to close the next 30 out a lot better than we did," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said to begin the postgame press conference. With the guys that we had, down the players that we were down, we have to win.
"We're going to have to work on our defensive mentality playing with a lead. But Clemson's good, they're going to win a lot of games this year, they're tough, they're a veteran group, and team coached by Brad is not going to quit.
"For a kid [Aiden Sherrell] that only had seven blocks all last year and to have five last game, eight this game, he's doing what we need him to at the rim.
"I though some guys made some plays. I think Amari Allen made a lot of tough plays, Aiden Sherrell's defensive blocks, made some tough plays so we're seeing some good things out of some of the guys that we're growing.
"Once we get Houston and Writsell back, we're going to have to figure out who's going to start some of that. We'll essentially have seven starters.
"We've got a lot of offensive fireball on the bench. Aden Holloway, Wrightsell, Keaton's all over the offensive boards, and Jalil was on minutes restriction and it would have been nice to maintain that 19/20 point lead. We need to get him [Jalil bethea] some more minutes. We've got a lot of offensive firepower that didn't play, but we still had enough in there to get the job done."
Here is a photo gallery of Alabama's win over the Clemson Tigers:
1. Labaron Philon Jr Ties his Career High
2. Aiden Sherrell Hard Hat Player
3. Amari Allen Plays Tough
4. Supporting Teammates
5. Nate Oats Sticks up for His Players
6. Taylor Bol Bowen Sets Himself Up
7. Labaron Philon Sinks a Three
8. Amari Allen on the Drive
9. London Jemison Reaches for the Rebound
10. Labaron Philon Commands the Court
11. Nate Oats Coaches Mid Game
12. Amari Allen Keeps His Eyes on the Prize
13. Labaron Philon with the Step Back
14. Aiden Sherrell Through Defenders
15. London Jemison Sinks a Three
16. Nate Oats is Happy with a Win
17. Labaron Philon Leads the Team in Points
18. London Jemison Drives to the Net
Sarah Munzenmaier is an architectural engineering major at Alabama, but has been doing photography since freshman year of high school. She previously worked for the Crimson White and is originally from Raleigh, N.C. "I love sports photography, and watching any and all sports. Something fun about me is that I love all North Carolina pro teams, but my favorite team out of NC is the Carolina Hurricanes."