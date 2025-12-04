A Look at Alabama's ACC/SEC Challenge Win Over Clemson: Photo Gallery

The Alabama Crimson Tide won its ACC/SEC matchup on 90-84 on Wednesday night. The Hard Hat Player of the Game went to Aiden Sherrell with eight blocks.

"Obviously when you go up 19 in the first ten minutes of the game, you'd like to close the next 30 out a lot better than we did," Alabama head coach Nate Oats said to begin the postgame press conference. With the guys that we had, down the players that we were down, we have to win.

"We're going to have to work on our defensive mentality playing with a lead. But Clemson's good, they're going to win a lot of games this year, they're tough, they're a veteran group, and team coached by Brad is not going to quit.

"For a kid [Aiden Sherrell] that only had seven blocks all last year and to have five last game, eight this game, he's doing what we need him to at the rim.

"I though some guys made some plays. I think Amari Allen made a lot of tough plays, Aiden Sherrell's defensive blocks, made some tough plays so we're seeing some good things out of some of the guys that we're growing.

"Once we get Houston and Writsell back, we're going to have to figure out who's going to start some of that. We'll essentially have seven starters.

"We've got a lot of offensive fireball on the bench. Aden Holloway, Wrightsell, Keaton's all over the offensive boards, and Jalil was on minutes restriction and it would have been nice to maintain that 19/20 point lead. We need to get him [Jalil bethea] some more minutes. We've got a lot of offensive firepower that didn't play, but we still had enough in there to get the job done."

Here is a photo gallery of Alabama's win over the Clemson Tigers:

1. Labaron Philon Jr Ties his Career High

Alabama guard LaBaron Philon Jr fights through Clemson defenders in the first half on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

2. Aiden Sherrell Hard Hat Player

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fights through Clemson defenders in the second half of the game on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

3. Amari Allen Plays Tough

Alabama forward Amari Allen shoots a contested shot in the second half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

4. Supporting Teammates

Alabama center Noah Williamson celebrates his teammates made three in the second half of the game against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

5. Nate Oats Sticks up for His Players

Alabama head coach Nate Oats talks to the referee in the first half of the game against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

6. Taylor Bol Bowen Sets Himself Up

Alabama forward Taylor Bol Bowen prepares to rebound on a free throw in the second half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

7. Labaron Philon Sinks a Three

Alabama guard LaBaron Philon Jr sinks a three-pointer in the first half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

8. Amari Allen on the Drive

Alabama forward Amari Allen travels up the court in the second half of the game against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

9. London Jemison Reaches for the Rebound

Alabama forward London Jemison jumps over Clemson players for the rebound in the second half of the game on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

10. Labaron Philon Commands the Court

Alabama guard LaBaron Philon Jr calls a play at the top of the key in the second half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

11. Nate Oats Coaches Mid Game

Alabama head coach Nate Oats and forward Amari Allen talk during the second half of the game against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

12. Amari Allen Keeps His Eyes on the Prize

Alabama forward Amari Allen watches the hype video against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

13. Labaron Philon with the Step Back

Alabama guard LaBaron Philon Jr shoots a step-back shot in the first half of the ACC SEC challenge against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

14. Aiden Sherrell Through Defenders

Alabama forward Aiden Sherrell fights for a layup in the first half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

15. London Jemison Sinks a Three

Alabama forward London Jemison shoots a three-pointer in the first half of the game against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

16. Nate Oats is Happy with a Win

Alabama head coach Nate Oats is all smiles after the win against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

17. Labaron Philon Leads the Team in Points

Alabama guard LaBaron Philon Jr sinks a free throw in the first half of the ACC SEC challenge against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

18. London Jemison Drives to the Net

Alabama forward London Jemison sinks a layup in the second half against Clemson on Dec. 3, 2025. | Sarah Munzenmaier/Alabama Crimson Tide on SI

