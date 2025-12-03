Breaking Down Early Signing Day and Reacting to Latest CFP Rankings on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's get into a big Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Alabama's actions on National Early Signing Day. The pair dives into the latest recruiting rumors before discussing the Crimson Tide's placement in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings and then finishing with tonight's ACC/SEC Challenge.

The program opens with signing day as the Crimson Tide was busy on the recruiting trail. We discuss who's put pen to paper so far and compare what Kalen DeBoer has done in his second year at the helm to the recruiting classes Nick Saban compiled. Woods and Gaither discuss some rumors and identify some of our favorite prospects in the Class of 2026.

The conversation continues by discussing last night's College Football Playoff rankings. The Crimson Tide moved up to No. 9 before playing Georgia in the SEC Championship Game. Does Alabama have to win in Atlanta to stay in the field? Committee Chair Hunter Yurachek had some interesting comments when discussing the decision to move Alabama over Notre Dame, what do we make of the program's situation?

Lastly, the show moves into tonight's ACC/SEC Challenge in Tuscaloosa where Alabama will welcome the Clemson Tigers. We discuss who Clemson has played so far and what their roster looks like as we decide how the contest will unfold in Coleman Coliseum. Did Alabama get good news on the injury front, too?

