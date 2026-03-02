Alabama WBB Draws Missouri in SEC Tournament First Round: Roll Call

Alabama women’s basketball enters the SEC Tournament as the No. 11 seed following Sunday’s 72-65 loss to No. 4 Texas at Coleman Coliseum. The Crimson Tide finished the regular season 21-9 overall and 7-9 in conference play.

The Tide will open tournament play Wednesday night in Greenville, South Carolina, against No. 14 seed Missouri in the first round. The matchup sets up a quick-turn opportunity for Alabama to build postseason momentum after navigating one of the SEC’s toughest closing stretches.

If Alabama advances, it would face No. 6 seed Tennessee in Thursday’s second round, placing the Crimson Tide on a challenging path through the bracket as it looks to strengthen its NCAA Tournament résumé. USA Today currently projects Alabama as a No. 6 seed, playing in the TCU subregional.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 2, 2026

Alabama men’s tennis rallied from an early deficit to secure its first SEC win of the season Sunday, defeating Arkansas 4-3 before completing the day with a 4-0 sweep of Alcorn State. The Crimson Tide improved to 7-7 overall and 1-2 in conference play with the comeback victory in Tuscaloosa.

Former Alabama forward Grant Nelson made franchise history in his second NBA appearance, becoming the first Brooklyn Nets player to record at least 10 points, five assists and five blocks in a game. Nelson finished with 11 points, five assists and five blocks, continuing an impressive early start to his professional career.

Former Alabama guard Keon Ellis played through a fractured finger in the Cavaliers’ matchup with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, still producing five blocks and three steals in a disruptive defensive showing.

Keon Ellis played with a fractured finger today and still put up 5 blocks and 3 steals 🤯



The Cavs got a defensive menace at the deadline. (h/t @realdcunningham) pic.twitter.com/Y0zHOviTDd — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 2, 2026

The Chicago Bulls rolled past the Milwaukee Bucks 120-97 on Sunday behind a strong showing from former Alabama guard Collin Sexton, who finished with 22 points, three steals and three rebounds in the win.

One possession game heading into the 4th.



Sexton: 18 points pic.twitter.com/L8jcnFb1Z4 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) March 1, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday results:

Women's basketball: No. 4 Texas 72, No. 24/23 Alabama 65

Softball: Alabama 7, St. Thomas 0

Softball: Alabama 8, Oakland 1

Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Arkansas 3

Men's tennis: Alabama 4, Alcorn State 0

Gymnastics: No. 2 LSU 198.200, No. 3 Alabama 197.650

Gymnastics: No. 3 Alabama 197.650, No. 17 North Carolina 195.950

Gymnastics: No. 3 Alabama 197.650, Arizona 195.000

Baseball: Houston 8, Alabama 2

Alabama Crimson Tide Monday schedule:

Women's golf: Darius Rucker Intercollegiate, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

187 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 2, 1938: Crimson Tide coach Frank Thomas said that Charley Boswell had emerged as the top candidate for the left halfback slot. "Charley has great speed, and he should be a key player for us this fall," said Thomas, as Alabama neared the completion of spring practices. Boswell, the 1935 state champion in the 100-hard dash and runner-up in the 220, was expected to compete for Red Drew's track team as well.

March 2, 1935: Gene Stallings was born in Paris, Texas.

March 2, 1971: Millard Fleming "Dixie" Howell died in Los Angeles.

March 2, 1998: Tuanigamanuolepola, otherwise known as “Tua,” Tagovailoa, was born in Hawaii.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"He said he just needed more room to throw the ball."

–– Nick Saban on why Tua Tagovailoa said he took a sack the play before throwing the national-championship-winning touchdown pass in overtime against Georgia

We'll leave you with this...