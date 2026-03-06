Alabama Knocks Off Lady Vols to Advance to SEC Tournament Quarterfinals: Roll Call

Alabama is still rolling through the SEC tournament. The 11-seed Crimson Tide picked up its second win in as many days by beating 6-seed Tennessee on Thursday to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

"This is a great team win," head coach Kristy Curry said after the game. "A lot of grit, a lot of toughness. Made plays when we needed to. Stayed consistent. I thought we played really good team basketball, and just really happy for our team to survive and advance and get to play another day."

Jessica Timmons lead Alabama with 23 points. Senior Karly Weathers only finished with four points but had four rebounds, seven assists and six steals in 37 minutes played. The Crimson Tide was able to avenge a regular season loss to the Lady Vols back in January and never trailed on Thursday night.

"That was our first loss at home," Timmons said. "I think we understood that we can hang with them for four quarters. All the mistakes being made, they were on ourselves, energy, hustle plays. Our coaches did a good job of showing us film on what we didn't do right and what we can control. We came out, used the plans that the coaches gave us, and we executed that on the court today."

Alabama will now face 3-seed Texas in the quarterfinals on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, March 6, 2026

Former Alabama guard Collin Sexton had his first 30-point performance as a member of the Chicago Bulls in their 105-103 win over the Suns.

Alabama basketball graduate Houston Mallette was named to the SEC Community Service Team. The SEC Community Service Team recognizes accomplishments of the student-athletes beyond the field of competition. Mallette participated in the Beat Auburn Beat Hunger Food Drive, leads a Bible study for Alabama Athletics and spoke to Congress before the season about the NIL landscape in college sports.

A leader on and off the court!



Houston Mallette has been named to the SEC Community Service Team.

Defensive lineman Leslie Black, defensive back Jordan Edmonds and defensive back Bray Hubbard were named the student athletes of the week for Alabama football.

Alabama Crimson Tide Thursday results:

Women's tennis: Texas 4, Alabama 0

Women's basketball at SEC Tournament: Alabama 76, Tennessee 64

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday schedule:

Men's tennis at Georgia, Athens, Georgia, 4:30 p.m., Watch

Softball at Ole Miss, 45 minutes after Game 1, SEC Network+

Baseball vs. North Florida, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics vs. Kentucky, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Women's basketball vs. Texas in SEC Tournament quarterfinals, Greenville, South Carolina, 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

183 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 6, 1971: John Hannah, the standout offensive lineman and wrestler, became the first Southeastern Conference track and field athlete to throw the shot put more than 60 feet when he hit 60-1 in a dual meet with LSU. Hannah also won the discus with a throw of 177-9. Meanwhile, another football player, Jim Krapf, was also the star heavyweight on the wrestling team. Hannah was the only man ever to defeat Krapf, at an open invitational meet the previous year.

March 6, 1950: Johnny Musso was born in Birmingham, Ala.

March 6, 1982: Alabama beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena to win the SEC Basketball Tournament, 48-46. It was the Crimson Tide’s second SEC tournament championship, but the program’s first since 1934.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“He was not a warm and fuzzy guy with his players. He worked you hard and pushed you hard. He kept a good deal of distance. His motivating style was more an intimidating presence. It took players being away from him and growing up and getting into adulthood for them to truly appreciate him." — Johnny Musso on Paul W. “Bear” Bryant in Eli Gold's book "Bear's Boys."

"A game is won by things that are not even on the stat sheet. I'm not here to score the most points, I'm here to see my team win."



Karly Weathers on the impact she wants to make for @AlabamaWBB

