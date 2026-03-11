Where Alabama Stands in Bracketology, NET, KenPom Entering SEC Tournament

Alabama basketball has shifted gears into the postseason.

The Crimson Tide's 13-5 record (23-8 overall) against the conference earned it the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. The first round begins on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. CT, but Alabama will not be playing until the quarterfinals on Friday against either 7-seed Georgia, 10-seed Texas or 15-seed Ole Miss.

Head coach Nate Oats and company ended the regular season as the No. 15 team in the AP Top 25, and while this renowned poll utilizes numerous factors to determine its weekly list, there are a few more ranking systems that include the Crimson Tide ahead of the SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament. Perhaps three of the most notable are KenPom ratings, ESPN's Joe Lunardi's Bracketology and NET rankings.

Two days before its first matchup in the SEC Tournament, Lunardi believes that the Crimson Tide will be the 3-seed in the East Region of the NCAA Tournament, and UA would face 14-seed Troy in an intrastate first-round battle.

Lunardi's East Region

1-seed Duke vs. 16-seed Howard/Eastern Washington

8-seed Utah State vs. 9-seed Iowa

5-seed Vanderbilt vs. 12-seed High Point

4-seed Kansas vs. 13-seed Hofstra

6-seed North Carolina vs. 11-seed UCF/Indiana

3-seed Alabama vs. 14-seed Troy

7-seed Villanova vs. 10-seed Santa Clara

2-seed Michigan State vs. 15-seed UMBC

Like Bracketology, KenPom's ratings are fluid and can change very quickly, as they're designed to be purely predictive. The purpose of this system is to show how strong a team would be if it played tonight, independent of injuries or emotional factors. Alabama enters the SEC Tournament at No. 15, with an offensive ranking of No. 3, a defensive ranking of No. 66 and the Crimson Tide is No. 4 in the nation in adjusted tempo.

KenPom

(Rank, Team, Offensive Rating, Defensive Rating)

Duke, 5th, 1st Michigan, 4th, 2nd Arizona, 7th, 3rd Florida, 8th, 4th Illinois, 1st, 26th Houston, 17th, 6th Iowa State, 26th, 7th Purdue, 2nd, 39th Michigan State, 27th, 8th UConn, 28th, 11th Gonzaga, 30th, 9th Nebraska, 54th, 5th Vanderbilt, 15th, 27th Louisville, 14th, 30th Alabama, 3rd, 66th Tennessee, 36th, 15th Texas Tech, 11th, 33rd Arkansas, 6th, 44th Kansas, 53rd, 10th Virginia, 34th, 16th St. John's, 51st, 14th Saint Mary's, 44th, 21st Wisconsin, 16th, 54th Iowa, 32nd, 28th BYU, 9th, 72nd

The NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings reward teams for beating quality opponents, especially on the road. It measures efficiency based on strength of opponent and location across all games played. It also uses a quadrant system based on the aforementioned factors along with opponent NET rankings:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

Alabama has a NET ranking of 17th, as it is 7-7 against quad 1 teams, 9-1 against quad 2 teams, 5-0 against quad 3 teams and 2-0 against quad 4 teams.

NET Rankings

(Rank, Team, Record in Quads 1-4)

Duke: 15-2 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Michigan: 14-2 Q1, 7-0 Q2, 6-0, Q3, 2-0 Q4 Arizona: 14-2 Q1, 7-0, Q2, 1-0 Q3, 7-0, Q4 Florida: 11-5 Q1, 6-1, Q2, 3-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Illinois: 7-7 Q1, 6-0 Q2, 6-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Gonzaga: 7-2 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 11-1 Q3, 8-0 Q4 Houston: 8-5 Q1, 9-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Iowa State: 7-6 Q1, 9-0 Q2, 2-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 UConn: 7-2 Q1, 9-1 Q2, 6-1 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Purdue: 8-8 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 7-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Michigan State: 9-6 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 8-0 Q3, 4-0 Q4 Nebraska: 9-5 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 6-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Louisville: 7-9 Q1, 4-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Virginia: 6-3 Q1, 9-1 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 Texas Tech: 7-8 Q1, 5-1 Q2, 7-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Vanderbilt: 8-6 Q1, 7-1 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Alabama: 7-7 Q1, 9-1 Q2, 5-0 Q3, 2-0 Q4 Arkansas: 6-8 Q1, 7-0 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 6-0 Q4 Kansas: 8-8 Q1, 7-1 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Tennessee: 5-9 Q1, 6-1 Q2, 3-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 St. John's: 4-5 Q1, 9-0 Q2, 9-1 Q3, 3-0 Q4 Saint Mary's: 1-4 Q1, 8-1 Q2, 10-0 Q3, 7-0 Q4 North Carolina: 6-7 Q1, 5-0, 8-0, 5-0 BYU: 7-9 Q1, 6-1 Q2, 4-0 Q3, 5-0 Q4 Iowa: 4-9 Q1, 5-0 Q2, 5-2 Q3, 6-0 Q4

