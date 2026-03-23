Alabama Golf Finishes Second at Linger Longer Invitational: Roll Call
William Jennings placed second individually, and Connor Brown and Jonathan Griz each finished inside the top 10 as No. 16 Alabama took second at the Linger Longer Invitational, a three-day, 54-hole event that concluded Sunday in Eatonton, Georgia. The Crimson Tide posted a 27-under 837 with rounds of 278, 285 and 274.
Jennings led the way with a 13-under 203 across rounds of 68, 66 and 69, continuing a strong season that has now included four finishes of first or second. Brown and Griz both tied for ninth at 6-under 210. Brown climbed 22 spots on the final day behind a career-best 66, while Griz recorded three consecutive under-par rounds to secure his ninth career top-10 result.
“There were a lot of things that we can build off from this tournament,” head coach Jay Seawell said. “I think we are really close to playing winning golf.”
No. 35 Georgia captured the team title at 48-under 816, with No. 11 Vanderbilt finishing third at 20-under. Alabama returns to action March 30-31 at the Maridoe Intercollegiate in Carrollton, Texas.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, March 22, 2026
- Ryan Flynn and Natachanok Tunwannarux each finished inside the top 15 to lead Alabama to a sixth-place finish at the Florida State Match Up, as the Crimson Tide posted a 26-over 890 (291-300-299) in Tallahassee, Florida, with Tunwannarux placing 12th at 2-over 218 and Flynn tying for 14th at 4-over 220.
- Vit Kalina and Andrii Zimnokh recorded a doubles victory, but Alabama Men's Tennis fell 4-0 to No. 17 Oklahoma on Sunday in Norman, Oklahoma.
- Former Alabama standouts Chris Robinson and Khaleb McRae helped lead the United States to a championship-record time of 3:01.52 to win the men’s 4x400-meter relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, with Robinson running a 45.16-second second leg and McRae closing in 44.65 seconds on the anchor.
- Former Alabama golfers Lee Hodges tied for 18th at 4-under, Justin Thomas tied for 30th at 2-under and Bud Cauley finished 74th at 7-over at the Valspar Championship.
Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday results:
- Men’s golf: Second place at the Linger Longer Invitational.
- Women’s golf: Sixth place at the Florida State Match Up
- Baseball: Alabama 14, No. 18 Florida 7
- Softball: Alabama 4, Missouri 3
- Men’s tennis: No. 17 Oklahoma 4, Alabama 0
Alabama Crimson Tide Monday's schedule:
- Women's Basketball at Louisville (NCAA Tournament round of 32), Louisville, Kentucky, live stats
Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener
166 days
On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:
March 23, 1943: In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum
Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
We had NFL practices, he kind of ran an NFL program there. As far as the meetings, we were in there all-day learning. Being up early, taking care of business, you have to be responsible. Coach Saban always teaches you to be accountable for your own actions. If you are late you get punished, here you get fined.Former Alabama wide receiver Julio Jones
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Henry Sklar is an intern at Alabama Crimson Tide/Bama Central. He previously covered Alabama football and basketball for TideIllustrated.com and was a contributing writer for The Crimson White, focusing on golf and football. He also has extensive experience on social media, including TikTok. He’s lived in six different states, enjoys playing golf and DJing in his free time while majoring in News Media with a concentration in sports media.Follow HenryOSklar