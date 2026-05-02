Alabama Baseball Revives NCAA Regional Hosting Hopes By Sweeping Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama baseball entered the month of May floundering. The Crimson Tide dropped three consecutive SEC series and was fighting to stay in the rankings, winning just three games in the last three weeks. Rob Vaughn's third season was starting to spiral, and its midseason No. 8 ranking seemed a distant memory.

Alabama put April in the rearview window and opened the final month of the regular season in style by handling the Vanderbilt Commodores at home for the program's third SEC sweep of the year.

Sweeping the Commodores is an accomplishment, regardless of Vanderbilt's struggles this season. Tim Corbin's side is young and has struggled on the mound, but was projected for a 3-seed traveling to UCLA's NCAA Regional before losing three straight to the Crimson Tide this weekend.

"Winning in this league is just so darn hard. It doesn't matter where they come from, how you get them," Vaughn said. "This year's been a little bit different, we've referenced that in here, and I think it's across the league. You've seen a lot more sweeps than I feel like you normally see in the league, so winning games in this league, however you can get them, is huge. But what I'm proud of is it shows our mentality. I think it's real easy to come out after winning the first two and feel like you're in a good spot, like 'hey great weekend.' I thought the boys were mature enough to go finish what they started. If we want to do what this team is capable of doing, that has to be our mindset."

The Crimson Tide's weekend sweep doesn't just get the month of May started on the right foot, but it revives Alabama's hope of postseason baseball in Tuscaloosa.

"Did we put ourselves in a position if we play good baseball for two weeks to do that? Absolutely. But if we don't take care of business at South Carolina, at home against Ole Miss, then we don't deserve it," Vauhn said. "Did it keep it alive? Yeah, sure. So much goes into how are you playing currently. What have you done in the last 10 games? What have you done in all these things? We went through a stretch where we played really good for three and a half weeks. We went through a stretch where we played bad for three weeks. So how do we finish?



"I think we're a perplexing team to a lot of people that are looking at it, because it's like 'What are they? Sometimes they're awesome, and sometimes they stink,' And so I think for us, did it keep it in play? Sure. But that's going to be completely on how we perform the next two weekends. I think it's in front of us to go take it, and it's our job to not leave it in the committee's hands. We need to play good baseball the rest of the way and force their hands in early June."

The Crimson Tide last hosted an NCAA Regional in the scandal-marred 2023 season. Alabama took down Nicholls, Troy and Boston College to qualify for the Winston Salem Super Regional. The program ultimately lost two straight to Wake Forest, but its stands as the Crimson Tide's deepest run since 2010.

Nine of the 16 programs that hosted NCAA Regionals in 2025 advanced to the Super Regional Round. Five of the eight teams to make it to Omaha hosted the first round. Earning an NCAA Regional hosting bid is a great first step if Alabama wants to break its 26-year drought without a College Baseball World Series appearance.

Alabama took strides in multiple areas against Vanderbilt. The starting pitching went deep into games and was supported by solid bullpen outings, the defense committed two errors across the three games, and the teams showed better discipline and aggression at the plate.

"You look at it on the weekend, I think we only made two errors on the weekend. That's been our Achilles Heel." Vaughn said. "When we play clean with the starts our pitchers are giving us and the tough at-bats - I mean, we went a long way before we punched our first time. Rewind that two weeks ago we were punching 20 times a game at Texas. Some of that is Texas' arms, like you've got to credit those guys, but I thought it was just tougher at bats, we played hard, we continued to get good starting pitching, we played cleaner defense. This game is a simple game. It's very hard, but it's simple. When you make routine plays, you throw a boatload of strikes, and you have timely hitting, you go win games, and that's what we did this weekend."

The Crimson Tide has two SEC series remaining against struggling South Carolina and against fellow regional host hopeful Ole Miss. Building off this weekend's momentum and winning the final two series of the season should ensure the Crimson Tide is a top-16 seed, bringing postseason baseball back to Tuscaloosa for the first time in the Vaughn era.

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