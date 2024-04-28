Alabama Offensive Lineman Darrian Dalcourt Signs With Ravens as Undrafted Free Agent
After going undrafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, former Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt found a home after signing with the Baltimore Ravens, he announced on his Instagram after the draft concluded.
Dalcourt will return back to his home state, originally hailing from Havre de Grace, Maryland. He was a 4-star recruit coming out of high school, being ranked as one of the top offensive linemen in the country and one of the top players in the state of Maryland.
He spent five seasons with the Crimson Tide, serving as at least a part-time starter in three of those seasons. He won the starting center job in 2021 and kept the job through the 2022 season, then switched to guard for his final year as a graduate student in 2023. Dalcourt started at guard in five games in 2023, splitting time with Jaedon Roberts at the right guard position.
Dalcourt marks the 11th Alabama player from the 2023 team to either be drafted or signed to an NFL team. Alabama had three first round picks taken on Day 1 of the NFL Draft on Thursday with the Titans selecting offensive tackle JC Latham with the No. 7 pick, the Vikings selecting linebacker Dallas Turner with the No. 17 pick, and the Lions selecting Terrion Arnold with the No. 24 pick. Those three selections brought former Alabama head coach Nick Saban's total of Alabama players taken in the first round to 47.
Seven more Alabama players were taken throughout the rest of the draft: Kool-Aid McKinstry (Saints), Chris Braswell (Bucs), Jermaine Burton (Bengals), Justin Eboigbe (Chargers), Jase McClellan (Falcons), Will Reichard (Vikings), and Jaylen Key (Jets).