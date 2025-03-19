Alabama Quarterback Wows With Impressive 40-Yard Dash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The NFL descended on Tuscaloosa this week as Alabama hosted its Pro Day on Wednesday, featuring Alabama draft eligible players working out for scouts and decision makers. Nine Crimson Tide athletes participated in some way shape or form, but Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe received the lion's share of the attention.
Milroe wowed the audience with two strong 40-yard dash attempts, reported anywhere from 4.37-4.50 with one attempt even dealing with a swerve. He hadn't previously run a 40-yard dash as he opted out of the exercise at the NFL Combine last month, but showed scouts the tape doesn't lie and his straight line speed is elite for a quarterback.
Milroe's 40-yard dash puts him in elite company in terms of athletic quarterbacks. 4.37 places him just behind former first overall draft pick Michael Vick and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
- Michael Vick: 4.33 seconds
- Lamar Jackson: 4.34 seconds*
- Jalen Milroe: 4.37 seconds*
- Reggie McNeal: 4.40 seconds
- Robert Griffin III: 4.41 seconds
- Anthony Richardson: 4.43 seconds
- Justin Fields: 4.45 seconds*
- Marcus Vick: 4.47 seconds
Milroe's straight line speed has never been in doubt when watching him play, however, his passing ability and decision-making have. He showed of his arm in a 53-pass workout where he utilized Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, Isaiah Horton, Rico Scott, CJ Dippre, Robbie Ouzts and Jam Miller.
The NFL hopeful completed 45 passes with one drop and one hitting the ceiling net in the Hank Crisp Indoor Facility and largely showed scouts he is physically capable of putting the football anywhere on the field.
"It's one simple thing," Milroe said, "There's a lot of things other quarterbacks that they do well, that I can do. But there's things that I do, that they can't do and that's something I use to an advantage when I play the game of football, always when I approach a gameplan or an opponent I'm not one-dimensional with the things I possess. And most importantly I love football."
Milroe is one of the biggest question marks in April's upcoming draft but all it takes is one team to covet his skillsets and take a chance on him.