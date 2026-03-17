Why Alabama's Matchup With Hofstra Is More Complicated Than It Looks

Despite a season that fell short of expectations, Alabama enters the NCAA Tournament with one of the most explosive offenses in college basketball. The four-seeded Crimson Tide opened as a 12.5-point betting favorite over a Hofstra team that many expect to be overwhelmed by the star power and efficiency of Nate Oats' squad.

That surface-level view overlooks the matchup dynamics that could complicate the game.

Hofstra is built to operate efficiently in the half-court, has shown it can compete physically in the frontcourt against high-major opponents and will face an Alabama team that is without Aden Holloway, a loss that could significantly alter the Crimson Tide’s pace and offensive flow.

Those factors, more than seeding or perception, will define how competitive this matchup becomes.

Cruz Davis is a Star

Any and all matchup problems for Alabama start with Cruz Davis.

Davis is one of the best guards in the nation, regardless of level. The CAA Player of the Year averaged 20.2 points and 4.6 assists per game this season as a three-level scorer with elite instincts and a proven ability to deliver in big moments.

Davis was a four-star recruit out of the elite Huntington Prep in West Virginia, passing up higher-profile offers to go play for Rick Pitino at Iona. He was selected to the MAAC All-Freshman Team before following Pitino to St. John's, where he played just four games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Davis opted to transfer a second time after that lost 2024 season, landing just 15 miles down the road in Hempstead, NY. The decision was again based on coaching, as he cited the opportunity to learn from former NBA guard Speedy Claxton, which has paid dividends. The 6'3 Davis is a complete product, a player with the athleticism to compete in any conference who will be fielding significant portal offers at the season's end.

The entire Pride offense flows through Davis. He plays 37.8 minutes per game, and it would be difficult to find more than a handful of half-court possessions in any given contest where he did not play a key role in facilitating. There have been numerous occasions where the answer for Hofstra has simply been to get out of the way and let Davis get to work.

With a scorer that pure, it's been a good solution. He shoots over 40% from beyond the arc, with the majority of his attempts coming off the dribble. There are very few bad shots for Davis, who is liable to pull up from NBA range, feign a drive and get separation in the midrange, or attack the rim with an impressive arsenal of ball moves.

The natural solution to this kind of offensive prowess is to send a double team. That has not worked well. Davis scored 36 and 22 points, respectively, in December wins over Pittsburgh and Syracuse, and punished both ACC teams for attempting to double him. Davis put up 16 assists to 6 turnovers over the two games, finding open teammates with ease throughout.

As seen above, Davis almost never appears lost on the basketball court. He is aware of his teammates' positions at all times and is regularly able to get them the ball thanks to a creative passing package. The redshirt junior averages 2.5 turnovers per game, a strong number given the size of his role in the offense.

Davis also manages to elevate his play in the big moments. He had a ridiculous pass to find an open teammate for what would prove to be the game-winning three against the Orange.

That play captures the most frustrating aspect of trying to defend Davis: even when you think you have him dead to rights, he finds a way. There should have been better weakside support on the play, allowing for a faster closeout that could have potentially changed the result of the shot, but that is a moot point. Alabama has reason to be concerned about Davis' ability to exploit even minor breakdowns in defensive positioning, considering how often the team has been caught out of position throughout the season.

After an inconsistent start, Hofstra hit a new level in February, winning 11 of its final 12 games after a five-game losing streak that threatened to derail the season. The surge has also been fueled by the emergence of freshman Preston Edmead, who has developed into a legitimate secondary creator. His ability to score and handle the ball reduces the burden on Davis and makes it more difficult for defenses to commit extra attention.

Edmead was named CAA Tournament MVP after hitting a last-second 27-foot game-winner in the semifinal and scoring a team-high 26 points in the championship.

Despite Edmead's performance, it was Davis who took the big shot with the season on the line in that championship against Monmouth, working inside for the bucket that would ultimately send the Pride to its first dance in a quarter century.

If Hofstra is going to be competitive, Davis will need to produce, but won't necessarily need to carry the entire offense. His combination of scoring efficiency and playmaking, paired with Edmead’s emergence, gives the Pride a functional offensive structure even in a scenario where there is no dominant individual performance.

Against an Alabama defense that has shown vulnerability in both positioning and discipline, that may be enough to keep the game within reach.

Alabama May Not Control the Paint as Expected

Alabama enters the matchup with a perceived advantage in the frontcourt. That edge may be far less significant than expected, as Hofstra quietly has a highly effective big man pairing in Victory Onuetu and Silas Sunday.

At 6-foot-11, Onuetu leads the team with 6.9 rebounds per game. The more telling number comes on the offensive glass, where he ranks 10th in the nation with an offensive rebounding percentage of 17.2%, per KenPom. The Pride ranks No. 51 in the nation as a team, grabbing 34.9% of potential offensive boards. Alabama, by comparison, ranks No. 132, having struggled against physical opponents all season.

Claxton's squad held up physically in all three of its games against Power Five opposition (the two aforementioned ACC wins and a four-point road loss to NCAA Tournament team UCF), and has the size to make life difficult for Alabama's bigs, with Sunday standing at an even seven feet tall.

Hofstra’s ability to compete inside places added pressure on Aiden Sherrell to produce while avoiding foul trouble, which has limited his minutes in key stretches. That vulnerability could be amplified in this matchup. Davis’ ability to pass out of pressure and find cutters or interior targets can create situations where Sherrell is forced into late rotations, which has frequently led to him picking up unnecessary fouls. If Alabama is forced to rely on its frontcourt depth for extended stretches, Hofstra could hold an advantage inside on both ends.

The Pride's interior presence extends beyond rebounding. Both Onuetu and Sunday rank among the top 100 nationally in block percentage, anchoring a defense that allows the third-lowest two-point percentage in the country. As a result, opponents are often pushed away from the rim and into midrange attempts, a shot profile that runs counter to Alabama’s offensive philosophy.

The Loss of Aden Holloway Could Shift the Complexion of the Game

Oats' teams have developed a reputation for avoiding non-rim twos, so logic would dictate that the Crimson Tide likely wants to let it fly early and often from beyond the arc. Alabama ranks fourth in the nation in adjusted tempo, while Hofstra comes in at 317th. The contrast in styles is stark. Claxton's slow, hyperdeveloped half-court sets are almost indistinguishable from the Crimson Tide's high-volume, fast-paced approach.

The pace disparity has been cited as one of the biggest reasons why Alabama should win handily. Few midmajors can match Alabama's pace for 40 minutes, especially one that plays so contrary to the Crimson Tide.

With the news of Holloway's arrest and presumed absence this weekend breaking on Monday, a massive wrench is thrown into that strategy.

Alabama is still an extremely capable offense without the Third Team All-SEC guard, but it is a fundamentally different one. With Labaron Philon Jr. fully leading the offense, the Crimson Tide relies much more on half-court execution. That is not to say that Philon won't still pull up, or that Alabama will slow down to Hofstra's pace, but instead that Alabama will resemble a much more traditional offense than usual.

Philon is also, somewhat ironically, the one player on the team with the green light from midrange, where he is one of the best scorers in the nation. While Alabama certainly should not feel bad about its star player operating from where he is most efficient, this does tilt the scales towards the Pride.

On paper, Alabama is the more talented team, with the explosiveness to overwhelm most opponents. If the Crimson Tide is able to control the tempo, generate transition opportunities, and maintain its preferred shot profile, that talent gap should become evident early.

This matchup may not give Alabama those opportunities.

With a guard in Davis capable of controlling possessions, a frontcourt that can compete physically and create second-chance opportunities and a defensive structure that pushes opponents into uncomfortable areas of the floor, Hofstra has the tools to shrink the margins that Alabama typically relies on. Without Holloway, those margins become even thinner.

That does not guarantee an upset, but it does create a version of this game that could look very different from what many expect.