Alabama's Top Three Toughest Road Games Of 2025: The Extra Point

Hardly any rest found for the Crimson Tide.

Oct 5, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Williams (2) makes a catch during warmups against the Vanderbilt Commodores at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
With fall camp in full swing, the 2025 Alabama football season is fast approaching.

Before you know it, the Tide will be rolling into Doak Campbell Stadium to take on the Florida State Seminoles.

A lot of questions about this team will be answered between now and then, but let's go ahead and answer some questions that don't rely on personnell or coaching.

The Southeastern Conference is known for its electric home atmospheres and grueling schedules, so which three games are going to be the toughest cut on the Tide's plate this season?

3. at South Carolina

Alabama survived a scare last year in Tuscaloosa against South Carolina, and the Tide will make a return trip to Columbia in October.

Heisman contender Lanorris Sellers at quarterback and star EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart are back for the Gamecocks, as well as an absolute freak of nature in Nyck Harbor at wide receiver.

Williams-Brice will be bumping, and Shane Beamer has gotten the Gamecocks a fair bit of momentum as they're looking to build off a 9-4 campaign.

2. at Auburn

Anytime you see an Iron Bowl happening at Jordan-Hare, expect the unexpected.

Auburn should be improved, and their schedule lays out nicely for a strong season.

Jackson Arnold transfers in from Oklahoma and should be the Tigers' signal caller. Cam Coleman is back, and Auburn added Eric Singleton from Georgia Tech to boost the receiver room to another level.

The Tigers will be looking for their first Iron Bowl triumph since 2019.

1. at Georgia

The two titans of the SEC collide once again.

After last year's instant classic, Alabama travels to Athens for the first time in a decade.

It’s always tough between the hedges, but this one will be magnified as it will be Alabama’s quarterback’s first start in a true road game.

Georgia ushers in Gunner Stockton at quarterback, and you know Kirby Smart will always have a tough defense.

Alabama has dominated Georgia of late, even though the Bulldogs have been the closest SEC program to replicating Alabama’s recent success.

The Bottom Line

Death, taxes, grueling SEC road games. If Alabama can get through these three games at 2-1, the College Football Playoff should be in store for the Crimson Tide in year two of Kalen DeBoer.

