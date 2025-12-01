Film Breakdown: How Simpson, Brown and Horton Helped Alabama Extend Its Season on the Plains
Another Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium turned into sweat-inducing chaos like it almost always does, and Alabama weathered it again, salvaging the night with a bold fourth-down walkdown in the game’s final five minutes and escaping the Plains with a 27–20 win over the Tigers.
The victory sends the Crimson Tide back to Atlanta for an SEC Championship rematch with Georgia, but before attention shifts to the Bulldogs, the film shows how Alabama got out alive.
The film highlights three defining moments from the night: Isaiah Horton’s three-touchdown eruption, Zabien Brown’s breakout performance in coverage and the fourth-down gamble that ultimately sealed the rivalry win.
Let’s break each one down.
Horton’s First-Half Spark
Alabama looked like it had delivered an early knockout punch when Isaiah Horton found the end zone twice in the first half, helping the Crimson Tide surge to a 17–0 lead early in the second quarter. The Miami transfer, a 6-foot-4, big-bodied mismatch, silenced the Auburn crowd both times. Here’s how he did it:
Touchdown No. 1:
Alabama lined up in 11 personnel in a 2x2 set, with tight end Marshall Pritchett flexed all the way out wide to the left. On the opposite side, outside receiver Isaiah Horton motioned across the formation, and quarterback Ty Simpson snapped the ball just as Horton passed behind slot receiver Lotzier Brooks.
To the left, Pritchett, aligned as the outside receiver, and Germie Bernard, inside, ran a switch release. Pritchett stemmed inside on an in breaker while Bernard initially sold the out before sitting on a comeback at the goal line.
On the motion side, Brooks pushed vertically on a slight diagonal before breaking inside but was jammed. Horton, coming out of the motion, ran a deep slant and gained a step on the corner. Simpson layered the throw perfectly over three defenders, placing it only where Horton could make the catch.
Touchdown No. 2:
Alabama came out in a heavy look, with eight blockers: five offensive linemen and three tight ends, one lined up as an H-back. Isaiah Horton, the lone wide receiver, motioned before the snap and briefly paused as if settling in as a fullback. Quarterback Ty Simpson lined up under center with Jam Miller in the backfield.
At the snap, Simpson faked a handoff to Miller, selling play action. All three tight ends ran crossing routes, The H-back (Jay Lindsey) on the left and the right-side tight end (Brody Dalton) released immediately, while the down-blocking left tight end (Kaleb Edwards) chipped before joining the crosser flow. Horton, after faking the fullback look, released into the flat.
Auburn’s cornerback, who originally was assigned to Horton bumped his responsibility off to safety Champ Anthony. The play action held Anthony long enough for Horton to gain a step on him. Simpson delivered a soft, accurate pass while he was off balance, and Horton caught it in the end zone for a touchdown.
Brown Locks Down
Sophomore cornerback Zabien Brown played a key role in limiting Auburn wideout Cam Coleman’s production, staying close to the 6-foot-3, former five-star recruit in coverage. Brown played 77 snaps and was targeted a game-high 12 times, but allowed just four catches for 26 yards, finishing with a team-leading 78.8 PFF grade on defense (among defenders with over 30 snaps).
Alabama’s gutsy fourth-down gamble
For the third consecutive road Iron Bowl, Alabama won on a late touchdown from its offense. The call was gutsy given the shifting momentum, but coaches Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb drew up a play, and Isaiah Horton came down with his hat-trick score.
With 3:52 remaining and the game tied at Auburn’s 6-yard line on fourth-and-2, DeBoer and Grubb chose to keep the offense on the field instead of attempting a field goal.
Horton lined up in a trips formation to the left with Germie Bernard and running back Daniel Hill. On the outside, Horton released between the other two players, running a crosser toward the middle of the field. Kaleb Edwards, aligned on the opposite side, engaged an Auburn safety in a block, creating leverage inside and opening a window for Simpson.
Simpson delivered a precise pass into a tight window between two defenders, and Horton hauled in the catch for his third touchdown of the game, giving Alabama the lead that would hold to the end. It was a legacy moment for Horton and Simpson and a season-extending call from Alabama’s staff.