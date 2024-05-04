Alabama Softball Finally Breaks Through in 11th Inning to Beat Auburn
It took 11 innings, three-and-a-half hours and gutty pitching but the No. 17 Alabama softball team got the job done.
The Crimson Tide evened the series with Auburn after taking Game 2 on Friday, 2-0 in extra innings.
The duo of Jocelyn Briski and Kayla Beaver shut down the Tigers, allowing no runs on seven hits. Briski got the start and pitched 5 2/3 innings. She allowed five hits with four strikeouts.
Beaver, who was roughed up in the Game 1 start Thursday, bounced back to shut down the Auburn offense. She allowed just two hits and struck out seven over 5 1/3 innings. She got the win to improve to 16-8.
The 11 innings is the most played in series history in a single game. It could have ended much earlier had Alabama executed in situational hitting.
Five times the Crimson Tide got the leadoff batter on base in the final five innings. Only once did Alabama successfully lay down a sac bunt.
Alabama also had runners in scoring position in each of the final five innings. Kenleigh Cahalan was the only one to come through with a timely hit. Her two-out single scored Larissa Preuitt and Baily Dowling, who both singled, to give Alabama the 2-0 lead.
Cahalan was the offensive leader, belting three of Alabama’s 10 hits. She led off the eighth inning with a double but she was left stranded. Alabama left 12 runners on base. The Tide had the bases loaded with one out in the seventh, but still failed to plate a run.
Alabama had runners on first and second in the 10th but Emma Broadfoot grounded into a double play to come up empty again.
Alabama (33-15, 10-13 SEC) plays Auburn (26-18-1, 8-15) in the series and regular-season finale on Saturday. First pitch is 11 a.m. and is televised by SEC Network.