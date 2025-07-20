Alabama Prepares for Return of Montana Fouts: Roll Call
Montana Fouts wrapped her career as one of the most decorated and celebrated softball players in Alabama history at the Women's College World Series in 2023. A little more than two years after her final collegiate win at Rhoads Stadium, Fouts will be making her return to Tuscaloosa as part of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League.
Fouts is a pitcher for the Talons in the AUSL, who will play at Rhoads against the Volts on July 22 and 23 at 6 p.m. CT. Her team as also clinched a spot in the AUSL championship series, which will also be played in Tuscaloosa from July 26-28.
In the innaugural season with the Talons, Fouts is 2-2 with 2.42 ERA in nine appearances with four starts. There is a very good chance she will get the start in one of the two games in front of her loyal home crowd at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama athletics welcomed her back to Tuscaloosa on Saturday with a billboard and tweet stating, "There's no place like home. Welcome back, Montana!"
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell, who was selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles, got to throw out the first pitch at the Phillies game on Saturday night.
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is tied for 29th at The Open in Northern Ireland after shooting 69 on Saturday. Thomas is 11 shots off the lead (Scottie Sheffler, -14.)
- Former Alabama receiver, Heisman trophy winner and national champion DeVonta Smith received his Super Bowl ring from the Philadelphia Eagles.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
41 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 20, 1972: Jay Barker was born in Birmingham.
July 20, 1982: Hollywood producer Larry Spangler announced plans for a movie based on the life of Coach Paul. Early reports indicated Burt Reynolds might play the young Bryant while either George C. Scott or Burt Lancaster could be cast as the elder Bryant. The family hoped for John Wyane. Instead, Gary Busey ended up starring in “The Bear.”
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Nick is the best coach in college football because of the accomplishments he's had. He's done an outstanding job running his program from a scheme standpoint, from a recruiting standpoint, from a development standpoint. You name it, he does an outstanding job.” – Will Muschamp