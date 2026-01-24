Alabama Star Runner Sets New Women's Mile Record: Roll Call

Alabama junior star runner Doris Lemngole set a new school record in the women's indoor mile, running 4:32.69 at the Orange and Purple Invitational at Clemson. Lemngole broke Flomena Asekol's record of 4:32.84.

Lemngole's time, while record setting, was only good enough for third as she finished behind Clemson's Silvia Jelelgo (4:31.50) and Florida State's Suus Altorf (4:31.62).

Doris takes the school record in the women’s mile invite (4:32.69)!#RollTide pic.twitter.com/9gmxYSZ6Xn — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) January 23, 2026

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Alabama Men's Swimming defeated Texas A&M 158.5-141.5, the Alabama Women's Swimming team defeated Texas A&M 169-131.

Highlights

Mackenzie Brandt (4:45.79 | 9:48.46) and Leonardo Alcantara (4:17.33 | 8:58.70) swept the distance freestyle events, finishing first in both the 500 and 1000 freestyle

Alcantara also claimed first place in the 200 freestyle (1:34.53)

Tessa Giele topped the 50 freestyle with a 21.91, which ranks sixth all-time in program history, and the 100 butterfly with a 51.16, which ranks third all-time in program history

Tommy Hagar swept the 100 (46.78) and 200 (1:41.16) backstroke, while Cadence Vincent topped the 100 free (48.23) and 200 free (1:45.74)

Sean Niewold clocked a 19.13 in the 50 free to finish first and improve his spot at No. 5 on UA’s all-time list

He followed with a 45.71 in the 100 fly to rank second all-time in program history with his first-place finish

The women’s 200 medley relay team of Emily Jones, Jada Scott, Gaby Van Brunt, and Charlotte Rosendale (1:35.19) and the 400 free relay of Cadence Vincent, Jones, Giele, and Van Brunt (3:14.41) captured the top spots in their respective races

The men’s 200 medley relay team of Hagar, Noah Saylor, Niewold, and Tim Korstanje clocked a 1:24.90 for the top time

Additionally, Scott (100 breast | 1:00.44), Saylor (100 breast | 53.44) and Emily Jones (200 back | 1:53.26) also claimed first-place finishes

Noah Clowney played 43 minutes, scoring 15 points, grabbing nine rebounds, with an assist, a block, and three turnovers in a double overtime Boston Celtics 130-126 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Alabama Crimson Tide Friday results

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday schedule

Women's Tennis: Alabama vs. Georgia State, 10 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama vs. Georgia State, 10 a.m. CT, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Men's Tennis: Alabama vs. Santa Clara, 8 a.m. CT, Starkville, Miss.

Alabama vs. Santa Clara, 8 a.m. CT, Starkville, Miss. Men's Basketball: Alabama vs. Tennessee, 7:30 p.m. CT, ESPN, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

224 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

January 24, 1938: Alabama's freshmen and reserves were told by Coach Frank Thomas to be ready to report for spring football in 10 days. Lew Bostick of Birmingham and Vic Bradford of Memphis, Tenn., were chosen as captain and alternate captain, respectively, for the '38 season.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"Alabama's cornerbacks don't impress me one bit. They're overrated. Real men don't play zone defense, and we'll show them a thing or two come January 1." Lamar Thomas

Miami receiver Lamar Thomas before the '93 Sugar Bowl, which was dominated by the Crimson Tide, 34-13

We'll leave you with this...

100 career points for Grant Nelson 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hnJswyYEnI — Long Island Nets (@LongIslandNets) January 24, 2026

