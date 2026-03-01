Doris Lemngole Wins Another SEC Championship: Roll Call

Doris Lemngole continues to write her name in crimson flame as one of the legendary figures in Alabama athletics. The Crimson Tide junior distance runner won her sixth individual SEC title on Saturday with a gold medal in the 3000m race at the SEC Track and Field Indoor Championship meet in College Station, Texas.

Lemngole cleared the rest of the field with a time of 8:45.90, setting a new facility record. It also marks back-to-back years that Lemngole has won the 3000m title, becoming the first athlete in program history to do so.

Never a doubt. Facility record for the 👑



First @UA_Athletics student-athlete to win the @SEC women’s indoor 3,000m in consecutive seasons. pic.twitter.com/gMtpWh5pvz — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) March 1, 2026

Overall, the women's team finished in sixth place with 58 points.

Aiden Sherrell won the hard hat for Alabama's victory over Tennessee. Sherrell finished wtih six points, eight rebounds and four blocks.

Ty Simpson had a strong performance at the NFL Combine. Check out some of his best throws below.

.@AlabamaFTBL QB Ty Simpson's best throws from the Combine 👀



2026 NFL Combine on @nflnetwork

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/dW1saM1Kw5 — NFL (@NFL) March 1, 2026

Lemngole wasn't the only gold medal winner for the Crimson Tide on Saturday. Samuel Ogazi took first in the 400m race with a tie of 44.72, setting a new school record.

Facility Record to take gold.🥇



Samuel Ogazi clocks a 44.72 time to also break a 15-year-old @UA_Athletics school record held by program great and Olympic legend Kirani James#RollTide pic.twitter.com/y8QcIXRb3a — Alabama Track & Field (@AlabamaTrack) February 28, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Track and field at SEC Indoor Championships: Women's team finished in sixth place with 58 points. The men's team came in seventh place with 42.4 points.

Women's tennis: Tennessee 4, Alabama 0

Softball: Alabama 8, USF 0 (Five Innings)

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Women's basketball vs. No. 4 Texas, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Softball vs. St. Thomas, Tuscaloosa, 11:30 a.m., SEC Network+

Men's Tennis vs. Arkansas, Tuscaloosa, 1 p.m., Watch

Softball vs. Oakland, Tuscaloosa, 1:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Gymnastics vs. LSU, North Carolina and Arizona, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 3 p.m.

Baseball vs. Houston, Frisco, Texas, 3 p.m., Watch

Men's tennis vs. Alcorn State, Tuscaloosa, 5 p.m.

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

March 1, 1952: With Bobby Marlow out with an injury, Crimson Tide coach Red Drew said he had been impressed with Corky Tharp, Bobby Luna, Bob Conway and Clell Hobson during spring drills. Drew also noted that center Ralph Carrigan had excelled during the spring.

March 1, 1981: Crimson Tide cheerleader Susan Ingram appeared on the cover of Alabama Monthly.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Having grown up in collegiate athletics my entire life, you just looked at Alabama as the pinnacle.” – Greg Byrne

