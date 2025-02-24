Alabama Women’s Basketball Flips the Switch in Rivalry Game with Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The switch flipped for the Alabama women’s basketball team late in the second quarter.
Trailing in-state rival Auburn 29-13, Sarah Ashlee Barker finally scored her second basket of the game late in the second quarter. It sparked a 17-0 run to give the Crimson Tide a one-point halftime lead and propel them to a 66-50 win Sunday at Coleman Coliseum.
The No. 18 Crimson Tide (22-6, 9-5 SEC) resembled a bumbling group of rookies to start the game, going 1 of 6 on 3-pointers and 4 of 17 from the field with 11 turnovers. During its late first-half run, Alabama looked like a group of all-stars, shooting 7 of 9 from the field, 3 of 3 on 3-pointers and forcing seven Auburn turnovers.
After that, Aaliyah Nye took control. The Crimson Tide’s senior leader scored 14 of her team-leading 29 points in the second half, knocking down several big 3-pointers to keep Auburn at bay. She knocked down six of Alabama’s eight 3-pointers.
Alabama forced 20 Auburn turnovers and made the most of them, scoring 34 points off them.
Barker had 13 points and Zaay Green had 12 for the Crimson Tide. Christabel Ezumah and Barker each had eight rebounds.
Deyona Gaston led Auburn (12-14, 3-10) with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Alabama caps off its home schedule on Thursday against LSU.
This story will be updated