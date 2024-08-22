19 Alabama Players Land on Senior Bowl Watch List: Roll Call, August 22, 2024
As annual college football award watch lists conclude, the Reese's Senior Bowl released its own large group of upperclassmen standouts to keep an eye on ahead of the season.
Ole Miss led all schools with 21 players selected to the watch list, Georgia and Texas A&M were each a close second with 20 and the Alabama Crimson Tide was third with 19. It's safe to say that the SEC as a whole dominated this watch list.
Here's every Alabama player who's featured on the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl Watch List:
- Offensive guard Tyler Booker
- Center Parker Brailsford
- Punter James Burnip
- Linebacker Jihaad Campbell
- Tight end CJ Dippre
- Defensive back Domani Jackson
- Defensive lineman Tim Keenan III
- Linebacker Deontae Lawson
- Running back Jam Miller
- Quarterback Jalen Milroe
- Defensive back Malachi Moore
- Kicker Graham Nicholson
- Defensive lineman Jeheim Oatis
- Tight end Robbie Ouzts
- Defensive lineman Damon Payne Jr.
- Offensive guard Jaeden Roberts
- Linebacker Que Robinson
- Defensive back Keon Sabb
- Defensive lineman Tim Smith
Did You Notice?
- There are currently ongoing issues with the Players Era Festival, which the Alabama men's basketball team is set to participate in Nov. 26-29 in Las Vegas. The Players Era Festival is the first-ever NIL-based multi-team event for college basketball. However, per Sportico on Tuesday: "The NCAA reiterated that its bylaws make it 'impermissible' for athletes to receive NIL money in exchange for participating in a (multi-team event), even if that money is first routed through a collective. EverWonder (the studio running the event), which previously has said it’s been working with the NCAA, has sought to distinguish the money it is paying to collectives as being tied to athlete 'NIL opportunities' with 'sponsors outside of competition.'"
- The SEC announced a tiebreaker system when deciding the conference championship game.
- Alabama women's basketball unveiled its 2024-25 SEC schedule. The additions of conference games completed the missing pieces to the Crimson Tide's entire schedule for the season.
- Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is one of 11 active college football standouts who are a part of the second-ever “Beats Elite” 2024 class. This NIL deal allows Milroe to wear custom Alabama-themed Beats by Dre headphones. The rest of the Beats Elite class includes Georgia's Carson Beck, Texas' Johntay Cook II, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Ohio State and former Alabama safety Caleb Downs, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava, Michigan's Will Johnson, Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, Georgia's Malaki Starks and Florida State's DJ Uiagalelei.
- Alabama co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard narrates a Crimson Tide football hype video as the highly anticipated season opener against Western Kentucky in Tuscaloosa, Ala. approaches.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
August 22, 1985: Alabama revealed that freshman offensive tackle Larry Rose would start at Georgia on September 2, making the first-year player from Gadsden the first true freshman to start his first varsity game for Alabama since freshmen became eligible to compete with the varsity in 1972. -Bryant Museum
August 22, 2011: Trent Richardson was featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated college football preview.
