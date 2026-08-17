AK Dear Update and a Final Fall Camp Practice Report on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the fallout from AK Dear's injury and where things stand with EJ Crowell in the running back room, before getting into what Fernandez saw at practice and then finishing with winners and losers during fall camp.

The program opens with an update on AK Dear after it was reported that he would miss extended time this year. Gaither reveals what he heard about Dear's injury and where the recovery timeline leaves the talented sophomore's 2026 season. Can Alabama overcome the loss of Dear if he's not back by the time the Crimson Tide plays Georgia?

We continue in the running back room and talk about freshman EJ Crowell. The 5-star recruit has extraodinary highlights, but has been hurt since he's come to college. Gaither discusses his talent and cautions fans to pump the breaks on expectations for him given how little he's been able to practice. Can Crowell get back on the field for this week's scrimmage and prove to the coaching staff that he can be trusted in games?

Lastly, we get into what Fernandez saw at practice today as he details what the Crimson Tide quarterbacks did during the media availiabiity portion before jumping into winners and losers from fall camp thusfar.

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