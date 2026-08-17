Practice Report from Alabama's 10th of Fall Camp

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— For the final time this fall, the media got to watch a snippet of Alabama's fall camp practice on a steamy Monday morning in Tuscaloosa. The team practiced in helmets and shorts with temperatures in the high 90s and a heat index of 109.

Here are some of BamaCentral's observations from practice:

Practice notes- August 17, 2026

While he's known as more of an offensive-minded coach, Kalen DeBoer likes to move around to different position groups during practice. He spent the first part of the media viewing portion with the defense before moving over to wide receivers.

The first thing I heard when I stepped out onto the practice fields was defensive backs coach Maurice Linguist yelling out "game-speed reps" to his players as the Crimson Tide draws closer and closer to the season opener against East Carolina.

The inside linebackers were working on a drill reading the quarterbacks eyes, and then they started doing a drill on reading the direction of a running back.

There seemed to be a focus on run discipline with the defense because the linebakers, defensive backs and wolfs all went through the same drill with DeBoer and defensive coordinator Kane Wommack looking on.

Freshman linebacker Xavier Griffin got some tough coaching from Wommack after a drill.

Sophomore wide receiver Lotzeir Brooks sat out of Thursday's scrimmage, but he appeared to be fully practicing with the rest of the receivers Monday morning. He was not wearing a no-contact jersey and was doing the same drills as everyone else.

From left to right, the first-team offensive line appeared to be Jackson Lloyd, Mal Waldrep Jr., Racin Delgatty, Michael Carroll and Jayvin James.

The running back room is already down two key players in the backfield, as freshman EJ Crowell did not compete in the scrimmage due to a prior injury and sophomore AK Dear hurt his lower body during the scrimmage and is expected to miss a few weeks. Crowell will miss "a few practices," but he already missed a good chunk of the spring riding a scooter and wearing a boot on his foot, meaning the former 5-star has and currently is losing out on time to develop. Crowell was not out there with the rest of the running backs.

The running backs practiced some pass blocking by moving a sled. Daniel Hill moved the sled with some power, but the rest of the running backs could've had better reps.

The running backs worked on hand-off drills with the quarterbacks and had the following pairings: Austin Mack/Daniel Hill, Keelon Russell/Kevin Riley, Jett Thomalla/Trae'shawn Brown, Tayden-Evan Kaawa/Khalifa Keith, John Gazzaniga/J'Alan Terry (walk-on)

The defensive linemen went head-to-head in a drill, with one acting as a blocker and the other doing swim moves to get past him. Analyst Jarret Johnson gave some extra coaching to Leslie Black by grabbing his jersey and swimming by him.

Johnson was very pleased with freshman Nolan Wilson, who put on a team-high 35 pounds this summer: "That's a f–ing rep, Nolan!" Johnson said.

Austin Mack and Keelon Russell took every throw together throughout today's practice viewing, but Mack was the first one to go on an option drill that the quarterback ran with the running backs.

Russell connected with freshman receiver Cederian Morgan on a deep corner route to the end zone.

Outside linebackers coach Christian Robinson was the loudest person on the back-half of the practice field, urging his players to show more physicality on the blocking sled.

Practice footage

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