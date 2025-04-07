Alabama Adds In the Transfer Portal and Jalen Milroe's Special Invitation: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the weekend's Final Four action, Alabama's latest action in the transfer portal and an interesting sign for a former Alabama quarterback.
The program opens with Fernandez and Gaither reacting to Florida and Houston winning on Saturday to advance to the NCAA championship game. Auburn may have lost, but did the Tigers raise the bar in the state of Alabama with the best season in state history?
Who will you be rooting for in Monday's championship game? Alabama's struggled against Florida but defeated Houston three times in the last three seasons giving Crimson Tide fans a unique perspective on the title game.
The program then moves into the transfer portal as Alabama lost a beloved basketball player but made two additions from the transfer portal. What do we see in Jalil Bethea and Taylor Bol Bowen?
Lastly the show moves to the NFL Draft as former Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe has been invited to attend in Green Bay. What does this indicate for Milroe's draft status?
