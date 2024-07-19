Alabama Announces Hiring of New Men's Basketball Assistant Coach: Roll Call, July 19, 2024
BamaCentral first reported on it earlier this month, but Nate Oats made if official on Thursday with the announcement of the hiring of new men's basketball assistant Brian Adams, who is replacing Austin Claunch.
"We are thrilled to welcome Brian Adams to our staff and will be a huge asset to our program,” Oats said in a press release. “Brian came highly recommended from a lot of coaches throughout the NBA and college ranks and is known for his relentless work ethic and the energy he brings. Brian’s primary focus will be on the defensive end and has excelled on that end of the court throughout his coaching career. Not only is Brian a great coach but is also a high character individual and has coached in the NBA where our players eventually want to continue their careers. We are excited to welcome him and his family to Tuscaloosa.”
Adams most recently worked as an assistant with the Detroit Pistons. He has also spent time previously as the head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers G League affiliate, the Agua Caliente Clippers,
"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to work at the University of Alabama under Nate Oats,” Adams said. “The chance to work for one of the premier college basketball programs in the country and to work for one of the best coaches in the game is very exciting. Coach Oats has implemented an NBA-style system and I am excited to help etch out a defensive identity.”
Did You Notice?
- Former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas is in third place after the opening round at The Open at 3-under after shooting a 68.
- Longtime sports executive Pat Williams died at the age of 84. He was most known for his work with the Orlando Magic, but he also co-wrote a book called "Bear Bryant on Leadership: Life Lessons from a Six-Time National Championship Coach."
- Redshirt junior defensive lineman Tim Keenan III was named to the Allstate AFCA Good Hands Team Watch List.
- Luisa Blanco will become the sixth Alabama gymnast to compete in the Olympics. She will be representing Columbia in Paris this summer. One of her Crimson Tide teammates, Shallon Olson, will be competing for Team Canada at the Olympics.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2024 Football Season Opener:
43 days
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July19 1959: When asked about a 5 a.m. meeting with assistants Jerry Claiborne, Gene Stallings and Pat James in his office earlier in the day, Paul W. “Bear” Bryant said, "We have a lot of meetings and I can assure you they aren't social gatherings either." Bryant, who doubled as athletic director, was pleased with the ever-growing interest in the football program and especially with the report from ticket manager B.W. Whittington that all tickets to the Auburn and Tennessee games were already sold.— Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
“Miss Terry does not want me at home. I can tell you that. She doesn't care if I'm 60, 70, or 80. So she's looking for something for me to do. Now, I really enjoy what I'm doing right now, and as long as I'm healthy and I can do it, I'm going to continue to do it and not worry about any numbers or what my age is or anything like that. But I would not want to be in the position where I ever rode the program down because I wasn't capable of making a contribution that would be positive to the success of the program.”– Nick Saban