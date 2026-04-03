Alabama Baseball's Winning Streak Ends As Oklahoma Defeats Tide 4-2

Alabama baseball's nine-game winning streak came to an end on Saturday afternoon in Norman as Oklahoma beat the Crimson Tide 4-2 to tie up the series. Alabama had its fair share of chances in a low-scoring affair, but the Sooners' elite pitching staff came through in big moments to secure the win.

Alabama struck first for the second game of the series. Justin Lebron singled in the top of the first and advanced to second on the play thanks to a throwing error. He then moved to third on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch, to put Alabama ahead 1-0. Jason Torres notched a hit in the first as well, but was stranded after John Lemm struck out to end the frame.

Oklahoma would answer in the bottom of the second, as center fielder Jason Walk hit an RBI single to tie the game. With runners in the corners, Zane Adams was able to put down leadoff batter Trey Gambill to end the inning.

Alabama responded with three hits in the third. Despite being unable to bring anybody in, it appeared as though the Crimson Tide had figured out Oklahoma starter Cam Johnson, with five hits through three innings. Instead, Johnson took control of the game, allowing just one more hit and baserunner through the end of the sixth as he ended his day with eight strikeouts.

The Sooners added two more runs in the bottom of the third, one on a wild pitch from Adams and the other on a sac fly. Adams allowed runners into scoring position in four of his five innings on the mound, leading to four Oklahoma runs as Alabama fell into a 4-1 hole.

Adams was replaced at the end of the fifth, having thrown 96 pitches while striking out seven. Austin Morris replaced him and struck out four batters over scoreless sixth and seventh innings. Freshman Luke Smyers kept Oklahoma off the board in the eighth, marking another good day for a hot Alabama bullpen.

The bats, on the other hand, could not rise to the occasion. The seventh inning marked a real opportunity, as Bryce Fowler cut into the deficit with an RBI single through the right side that ended Johnson's day on the mound. Alabama's two most productive hitters, Justin Lebron and Brady Neal, were due up with runners in the corners and one out.

Reliever Kadyn Leon struck both of them out.

Lebron took three pitches, all strikes, in a highly uncharacteristic at-bat, while Neal, who has delivered big hits all season, fared no better, going down swinging. Leon then put together 1-2-3 eighth and ninth innings to end the game and snap the winning streak.

For the first time this season, Alabama will play in an SEC rubber match. Saturday's game, set for a 2 p.m. CT first pitch, will mark the highest-pressure outing of freshman pitcher Myles Upchurch's career thus far.

This story will be updated with quotes.

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