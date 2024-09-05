Alabama Announces Plans for Saban Field Ceremony: Roll Call, September 5, 2024
Saturday's football game against USF is not only considered to be highly anticipated due to it being a rematch from a close game from last season, but it's also a must-watch due to legendary former Alabama head coach Nick Saban receiving the ultimate honor.
Saban, who won six National Championships at Alabama, will have the field named after him in a ceremony on Saturday. It will be called Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Per a release on Wednesday, the first ceremony, scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m. CT, will take place at the head of the Walk of Champions on University Blvd., where the stadium signage will be unveiled following remarks from University President Dr. Stuart R. Bell, director of athletics Greg Byrne and Saban.
From there, the Sabans will walk the Walk of Champions and take their first trip into Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. At halftime, there will be an on-field recognition for the Sabans at the conclusion of the Million Dollar Band performance.
Some items that will be up for sale throughout the day include Bryant-Denny Stadium Yeti cups, a Walk of Champions T-shirt featuring the Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium signage and commemorative game programs and game tickets.
Did You Notice?
- Alabama Athletics, in coordination with the University of Alabama Police Department, will host the Tuscaloosa 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday, Sept. 11 and for the first time, the event will be made available for the public to register and participate.
- Former Alabama head strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran visited the Crimson Tide. Cochran owned this vital role at Alabama from 2007-19.
- Alabama soccer was named the No. 24 team in the nation by United Soccer Coaches. This is the Crimson Tide's first time this season making an appearance in the organization's rankings as Alabama is off to a 5-1 start. Only six teams in the top-25, including Alabama, have five wins.
- ESPN's Pat McAfee loved the recent gesture by Alabama football toward a young fan.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
September 5, 1981: Alabama opened the Year of 315 (as in Paul W. “Bear” Bryant going for the career wins record) with a 24-7 victory at LSU. Quarterback Ken Coley directed the Crimson Tide wishbone in the rout on national television. – Bryant Museum
