Alabama Baseball Disrespected, Hoops Face Bulldogs and More on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we get Woods's take on Alabama's game against Kentucky, Alabama baseball's big weekend and the slight online controversy, the Crimson Tide takes on Mississippi State and then we finish by welcoming The Alpha Alexander Lincoln to talk about New Era Wrestling.
Woods opens the program by giving his thoughts on Alabama's win over Kentucky as he missed our Monday show before steering the conversation onto the baseball diamond. Alabama's baseball team had a great weekend in Jacksonville, but stepped in a small controversy by posting a photo online in the locker room celebrating their win. Was the photo inappropriate? What is the baseball team made of?
We move from baseball back to the hardwood as the basketball team takes on Mississippi State on Tuesday. Is the team living and dying by the 3-point shot?
We transition away from Alabama athletics to welcome in The Alpha Alexander Lincoln as he's set to take on Rhyno at The Crimson Clash in Tuscaloosa next month. Lincoln gives us all the details about New Era Wrestling and discusses what it's like to prepare to face a legend in wrestling. Get your tickets for the event here!
Call (205)462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail and you'll be featured on the show or join us live on Mondays-Friday at 8 a.m. CT.
