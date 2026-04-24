Alabama Baseball Capitalizes on Free Passes in 12-8 Win Over Tennessee

Alabama did not play a great game of baseball on Thursday night in Knoxville. The Crimson Tide stranded 12 runners, committed a costly error, and gave up eight runs against the Volunteers. None of it mattered, as Tennessee played even sloppier, giving up 16 free passes as Alabama ran away with a 12-8 win.

"Really proud of just the way they fought, the way they competed," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "There were some really tough at-bats. I know they walked us, it seemed like 20 times, but, man, there were some very hard-fought walks."

Bryce Fowler had a massive day for the Crimson Tide, breaking out of a recent slump by hitting three doubles and driving in three runs. He was moved out of the leadoff spot for just the second time this season, and batted cleanup instead. His first RBI came in the top of the first, driving in Justin Lebron, who had walked to lead off the game.

Alabama ended up loading the bases in the opening frame, but failed to put up a crooked number as Jason Torres struck out to strand the three runners. Tennessee responded in the bottom of the inning, as a leadoff home run from Garrett Wright set the tone for what would be a back-and-forth game through the early innings.

Blake Grimmer drove in a second run to put the Volunteers ahead in the first, but the Crimson Tide tied it back up in the second on, of all things, a balk.

Wright then hit a second home run in the second to tie the game. Tyler Fay did not have his best game on the mound, giving up four runs over five innings while striking out six. He still earned the win, as the Crimson Tide added three runs in the third off a bases-clearing Peyton Steele double to pull ahead.

Wright drove in his third and final run of the day in the fifth inning, before Eric Hines demolished a baseball in the sixth, hitting a three-run homer 427 feet and out of the park. Tennessee continued to stay in striking distance, as Henry Ford responded with a two-run blast in the next frame, cutting Alabama's lead to 9-6.

Tennessee's bullpen imploded in the seventh. After Andrew Purdy flied out to start the inning, Peyton Steele drew a walk and then three straight Alabama batters were plunked. The third, Brady Neal, brought home Steele for the 10th run. Fowler then drew an insane 13-pitch walk that summed up the day for both sides -- Tennessee's control issues and Alabama's plate discipline.

Hines was then hit with the bases loaded, meaning that all three of Alabama's seventh-inning runs came on free passes. The Crimson Tide ended the game with 16 free passes and six batters hit, both the second most of the season for the team. Tennessee added two runs in the bottom of the inning, putting the game at its final score of 12-8.

The near-four-hour game was not Alabama's prettiest performance. Lebron had a defensive error that contributed to one of Tennessee's runs, and now sits at 16 on the season, doubling his 2025 total. Runners stranded also continue to be an issue for an Alabama team that left runners in scoring position in five innings. The biggest concern at the moment is the status of Justin Osterhouse, who appeared to injure his leg while stretching in the on-deck circle.

"I didn't know if he slipped, I didn't know what happened," Vaughn said. "I thought maybe he was cramping, but that he was just stretching like he always does, and just something in his lower half, I don't know if it's hamstring, hip, I'll get a better read from Stryker after this."

Alabama and Tennessee will play a double-header on Friday, as inclement weather is expected in Knoxville on Saturday. The first game is set for a 1:30 p.m. CT first pitch, with game two beginning 30 minutes after its conclusion.

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