Alabama Baseball Falls Flat In Hoover on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up the Friday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss what went wrong for the Crimson Tide in the SEC baseball tournament. We talk about the loss to Florida and what it means for the NCAA tournament before getting into next week's SEC Spring meetings.

The program opens with baseball where the Crimson Tide had an abysmal performance in Hoover. Alabama struck out 14 times and were lit up in the middle innings by a hot Florida team. Is Rob Vaughn capable of getting his team ready to play in postseason games? We discuss how the loss might impact NCAA tournament seeding and chat about what the right expectations are for the postseason.

We transitioned into a topic for next week by listing to Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard talk about the future of college sports as it relates to the SEC and Big 10 breaking away from the NCAA. Pollard suggests the schools that are interested in breaking away should go ahead and do so. Is that a viable option for the SEC? It will be a discussion point at next week's SEC spring meetings but how close are we to leagues breaking free from the NCAA?

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