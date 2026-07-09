Monshun Sales Out of Alabama's Reach on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez by returning from vacation to talk about a top football recruit and the Crimson Tide adding a playmaker to the basketball roster.

The program opens by catching up with one another after a week off and discussing today's World Cup game before getting into recent reports about Monshun Sales. Latest rumors suggest Sales has narrowed his recruitment to Texas and Indiana, leaving the Crimson Tide on the outside looking in for the prized recruit.

We transition into basketball as the Crimson Tide saw Anderson Diaz reclassify into the Class of 2026, rounding out Alabama's roster. Gaither and Fernandez discuss Nate Oats' roster depth and the expectations for the upcoming season. How will Diaz fit into the team? What does his addition mean for Aden Holloway and how much better could the team be if they had kept Aden Sherrell?

Lastly, we discuss Alabama basketball, which recently announced two non-conference matchups for the upcoming season. We chat about the C.M. Newton Classic against St. John's as the hosts have varying opinions on the BJCC atmosphere. How many Big East teams will the Crimson Tide play in the upcoming seasons? When will the program get to play Duke in the ACC/SEC Challenge?

JG Show | Joe Gaither | Canv

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