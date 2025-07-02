Alabama Baseball Lands Texas Tech Transfer: Roll Call
The Alabama Crimson Tide baseball program continues its work in the transfer portal as former Texas Tech pitcher Tyler Boudreau announced his intentions to join the program on his Instagram.
Boudreau is out of Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada and spent his first three seasons playing for Midland College in the Western Junior College Athletic Conference before transferring to Texas Tech last season.
He made 13 appearances with 10 starts for the Red Raiders in 2025 amassing a 1-4 record as the Saturday starter, striking out 49 batters and walking 23. Boudreau tallied a 6.65 ERA across 47.1 innings of work.
The transfer was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year in 2024 with an 11-2 record and seven complete games.
Did You Notice?
ESPN's social media team declared more users favor the Crimson Tide football program over global brands such as the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Bulls and Paris Saint-Germain.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
July 2, 1951: Former Crimson Tide stars Ray Richeson (guard, 1948), Vaughn Mancha (center, 1945) and Harry Gilmer (tailback, 1945) were all named to the all-time Sugar Bowl team. — Bryant Museum
