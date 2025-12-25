Five Items on Alabama's CFP Christmas List

Hopefully you made it onto the nice list, and Santa left a nice haul underneath your tree Christmas morning. The No. 1 item on Alabama's Christmas list is a College Football Playoff national title.

But what will it take for the Crimson Tide to fulfill that accomplishment? A little help from Santa wouldn't hurt as No. 9 Alabama prepares to face No. 1 Indiana in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, but here's five things that will boost the Tide's chance of holding up the national championship trophy.

1. Ty Simpson's swagger from postgame press conference

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) rushes in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson thanked the media for fueling the Crimson Tide's resolve to erase a 17-point deficit in the opening round of the CFP at Oklahoma. He also quoted basketball legend Kobe Bryant, saying that Alabama's not done yet this season.

Confidence was oozing out of Simpson in the postgame press conference. He passed for 232 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers against one of the best defenses in college football. At times this season, Simpson has looked like one of the best players in the country but also struggled in the back half of the season. Whatever his motivations are, if Simpson plays with the swagger displayed in Norman, Alabama should be in good shape for the remainder of the CFP.

2. Non-offensive touchdowns

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Zabien Brown (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown during a first-round College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Gaylord Family – Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday, Dec. 19, 2025. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Defensive coordinator Kane Wommack placed a huge emphasis on takeaways heading into the first round matchup with Oklahoma, and sophomore defensive back Zabien Brown flipped the script in the game with a pick six that tied it at 17-17 at the end of the first half.

That was Brown's second interception returned for a touchdown this season. DaShawn Jones also had a pick six for the Crimson Tide against South Carolina. Scoring NOTs obvisouly isn't a necessity for a win, but it sure helps, especially as the games and opponents continue to get tougher for the Crimson Tide in the playoffs.

3. A capable rushing attack

Alabama's Daniel Hill (4) gets by OklahomaÕs Owen Heinecke (38) in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Alabama Crimson Tide at the Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Friday Dec. 19, 2025. | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Alabama's rushing game is unlikely to all of a sudden start clicking in Game 15. It is what it is at this point, but the Crimson Tide backs have shown flashes of potential. Ryan Grubb isn't going to change the identity of the Alabama offense at this point in the season.

However, being able to create a little balance on offense with a semblance of a rushing attack takes a lot off of Simpson's plate. Running back Daniel Hill had nine carries for 43 yards against Oklahoma and had a 30-yard run in the second half. I'm not asking for a 200-yard rushing performance from the Tide, but better communication from the offensive line and better vision from the running backs could go a long way in making this offense more successful.

4. Continued execution from Conor Talty

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide punter Blake Doud (38) and kicker Conor Talty (31) in action in the first half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family OK Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Field goal kicking was a big issue for Alabama at times this season. Kicker Conor Talty was booed at home during the Eastern Illinois game after missing kicks in three straight homes games. Since then, Talty has been perfect with two made field goals in each road victory at Auburn and Oklahoma.

Talty's season percentage is up to 68 percent. When going against the best teams in college football with a championship on the line, every point matters, and Talty needs to continue his reliable streak for the Crimson Tide.

5. Good health

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Parker Brailsford (72) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Everyone years for good health as we close the pgae on 2025 and enter 2026, but keeping key players healthy and available to play will be crucial for the Crimson Tide. In Alabama's biggest loss of the year in the SEC championship against Georgia, the team was without multiple starters and contributors, plus several more starters, like center Parker Brailsford, were playing through injuries.

Alabama got some positive injury news with the expected return of defensive lineman LT Overton for the Rose Bowl game. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was extremely complimentary of head trainer Jeff Allen and the entire training staff for the work they have done all season, but especially the last few weeks in getting Tide players ready for the playoffs. Getting more players back and keeping them healthy will only improve Alabama's chances of winning its first national title since 2020.

