Alabama Basketball Puts Its Heart on Display on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's fire up a victorious Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide bouncing back into the win column by defeating Texas A&M at home on Wednesday.

The program spends its entire time on Wednesday night's Alabama basketball victory over Texas A&M as the Crimson Tide showed the fight they've been looking for. We begin the conversation by discussing the unique style the Aggies play as Bucky McMillan has his team pressing the entire game. How did Alabama handle the pressure and the pace that created? The Crimson Tide only turned the ball over six times and showed they can still contend with the best teams in the nation.

The conversation continues by discussing the dismal student section crowd in Coleman Coliseum and crediting walk-on Jacob Martin for setting the tone for the Crimson Tide before the game. Martin went crazy before the game started and at halftime, injecting the team with intensity and competitive fire.

The discussion on the game really gets going with a big takeaway about Aden Holloway. The junior guard scored 20 points against the Aggies, but did much more than purely shoot the basketball. Is Holloway a better initiator of the Crimson Tide offense than start guard Labaron Philon?

We turn our attention to the two freshman contributors as both Amari Allen and London Jemison scored double digits and got after it in the rebounding department.

So can the Crimson Tide keep the momentum going into Saturday, or was Wednesday's effort a last gas effort for a team struggling to overcome the adversity of the season?

