Alabama's Deep Passing Problems on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a Wednesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods and Brax Garrison from Purple Turtle Roofing as we get to know Garrison, talk about Alabama's running game, what it takes to play the quarterback position, discuss the College Football Playoff rankings, and the Crimson Tide's deep passing game.
The program opens with Garrison giving us his thoughts on the Crimson Tide's season so far while discussing the Alabama running game. Garrison played quarterback and discussed the challenges of the position without a consistent ground game, and whether he sides with Ty Simpson's or Ryan Grubb's assessment of the problems.
The program continues by discussing last night's College Football Playoff Rankings as the Crimson Tide remained at No. 4 but looks at a big challenge in the second round. Are you ready to see an Alabama-Georgia rematch, or would you rather go a third round in three years against the South Florida Bulls?
Finally we get back to Alabama football and discuss Simpson's struggles in the deep passing game. What can the Crimson Tide do to create connections in that area of the offense? Does Simpson have a mechanical issue when it comes to throwing long? Garrison reveals which Alabama receiver he would like to throw to most and if the deep passing game will open up the running game?
The show finishes with Garrison's thoughts on this weekend's Oklahoma matchup.
