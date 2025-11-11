Alabama QB Ty Simpson Exchanges Tips with 'Good Friend' Arch Manning
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- No. 4 Alabama prepares for the final SEC home game of the season this week as Bryant-Denny Stadium plays host to No. 12 Oklahoma. The Crimson Tide can virtually guarantee themselves a place in the SEC Championship with a victory, but must contend with the best defense in the conference in a Sooners squad that must win to stay alive for the College Football Playoff.
Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson's been one of college football's best quarterbacks, passing for 2,461 yards with 21 touchdowns and just one interception in 2025.
No. 11 Texas prepares to head to Athens to take on No. 5 Georgia in the other marquee matchup in the SEC this weekend, and quarterback Arch Manning revealed to the Longhorns media that he and Simpson exchange tips and information on each other's opponents this weekend.
"Arch has got a loud mouth, huh?," responded Simpson on Tuesday. "No, that's my guy, right? We talk weekly, not just about ball, but how each other's doing. He's a really good friend of mine. I know he played - who did Texas play before us? - They played somebody, and we had talked before, and of course, the Red River Rivalry, and it was a good game. So I asked him a couple of questions, and he asked me a couple questions about Vanderbilt and about Georgia. Just quarterback etiquette and talking to one another about, 'Hey, what did you see? What did they do here?' And just about plays and fronts in general. Just stuff that we talk about, not just as friends, but as quarterbacks as well."
Manning went 21-of-27 passing for 166 yards and a touchdown, while adding 34 yards on the ground and winning the Red River Rivalry 23-6. Simpson went into Athens and completed 24-of-38 passes for 276 yards and two scores, while adding 12 rushing yards and a score in a 24-21 victory over Georgia.
Simpson revealed the relationship with Manning dates back to their adolescence.
"No, me and Arch have been friends for a very long time," Simpson said. "We had to be in middle school. We worked out together a couple times, and of course, we had a ton of respect for each other, just because of us being two of the best quarterbacks and how similar we are. We just love ball and so we'll hang out outside of football. He's a nut. I could tell ya'll some stories, and he could tell you some stories about me. But that's my guy. A ton of respect to him and his family and his brother, he's a really good friend. He's a really good friend to have."
While Simpson admitted to a strong friendship with Manning, he kept things close to the vest when asked about his best off-field story about the Longhorns' gunslinger.
"I can't tell you that on camera," Simpson said with a smile. "There's a lot. When he came here [Alabama], it was fun. It was like a movie, coming here and seeing him as a recruit, and then being at the Manning Passing Academy where he's from. So, yeah, we can't talk about it."