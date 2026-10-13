Alabama's Dijon Lee Problem and Kalen DeBoer's Intensity on Fernandez & Friends

With two days having passed since Alabama's 20-17 loss to Georgia, we opened our show with our final takeaways from the Crimson Tide's overall performance, coming to the conclusion that it was about as good of a loss for Alabama as you will find.

We then moved into discussing defensive back Dijon Lee, who had the worst game of his career against the Bulldogs. Lee was beaten regularly on third down, committed a costly pass interference penalty, and was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that gave Georgia the game-sealing first down in the final minutes.

Next, we discussed Kalen DeBoer's intensity down the stretch of the game. Alabama head coach was heated late in the game against the Bulldogs, drawing various reactions from fans and analysts.

We then discussed the AP Poll, reacted to the top-25, and lamented how the expanded playoff has completely transformed college football discourse.

We ended with our courtroom segment, where we took Kyle Olson's crew to trial over the calls made during Saturday's game

Fernandez & Friends is Alabama Crimson Tide on SI's bi-weekly program. The show will be hosted by beat writer Theo Fernandez, who has spent the past two years as the cohost of the Joe Gaither Show, the site's other podcast.

The show will offer fresh, fast-paced content every Tuesday and Thursday morning, as the crew reacts to news, analyzes and previews games, and talks about everything relevant in the Alabama sports landscape. There will also be an emphasis placed on interviewing Crimson Tide recruits across sports, giving the fanbase an early look at some of the players they will be watching in Tuscaloosa over the coming years.

Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show. This is the same number used for the Joe Gaither Show, so be sure to specify which program you are calling in for. You can also join us live in the comment sections on all of BamaCentral's social media platforms on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 a.m. CT.

The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel. Keep up with each show on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.

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