Alabama Dominates Missouri on Homecoming on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have fun on a new week on "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" as we break down a huge homecoming victory over the Missouri Tigers.
Mason Woods joins us as we discussed Jalen Milroe's performance and if the Alabama coaching staff was calling a game plan due to Milroe being hurt, or in order to help him regain some confidence. We talked about Alabama's offensive performance as they were able to get Jam Miller and Justice Haynes involved more this week.
The Alabama defense pitched its second shutout of the year, but was that really notable given Missouri's offensive struggles? The Crimson Tide turned over the Tigers three times on Saturday, sparking the offensive output that made the score a comfortable margin. We discuss the shutout and what it means to the team to go back on the field facing a fourth-and-goal and come up with a stop.
The conversation addresses each of Alabama's penalties from Saturday as that's still one of the Crimson Tide's biggest issues. We also discuss the officiating in the game as several times Saturday it seemed like the referees were confused.
As Alabama enters its second bye week of the year we take a step back and discuss what the Crimson Tide has done so far. If Kalen DeBoer can win out the rest of the year Alabama is likey in the College Football Playoffs. Is that enough to let you know DeBoer's the right man for the job?
