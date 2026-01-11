Hollywood Smothers Reneges on Commitment to Alabama, Chooses Texas

The Alabama football transfer class has taken a hit on the offensive side. Per a Sunday afternoon report from On3, former NC State running back Daylan "Hollywood" Smothers is flipping his portal commitment from the Crimson Tide to Texas.

Smothers rushed for 939 yards this past season en route to earning First Team All-ACC recognition. He originally committed to Alabama on Jan. 5. As of Sunday afternoon, his profile picture on X (formerly known as Twitter) shows himself with a Crimson Tide flag.

This story will be updated.

