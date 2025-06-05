Alabama End of Year Superlatives: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's get things going on a Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we offer condolences for a tragedy, take a voicemail on the baseball team and football recruiting, pass out end of year superlatives and then discuss the Crimson Tide's newest basketball game.
We open our program by offering prayers for Keelon Russell's family as they endure tragedy.
The show then turns to the voicemail line to get things fired up and Woods gives our caller a football recruiting update.
The main topic of the show focuses on the end of Alabama's athletic calendar year as just one more event remains. Who is the most likely to succeed? Who are the best friends? Which athlete did we decided had the most school spirit?
Call (205) 462-7340 Extension 800 to leave your thoughts in a voicemail, and you'll be featured on the show.
The show can be seen on the BamaCentral YouTube channel.