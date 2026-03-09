Alabama Opens Spring Practice and Dominates Auburn on The Joe Gaither Show

Let's crank up a Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we discuss the Crimson Tide opening up spring football on Sunday, Alabama basketball boatracing the Auburn Tigers in the regular season finale and Rob Vaughn's side sweeping North Florida in the final non-conference baseball series.

The program begins with football as the Crimson Tide returned to the practice field to kick off spring on Sunday. What did we notice from the official practice footage the athletic department sent out? The show discusses the number of new jersey numbers and if that indicates anything about the roster, the current expectations and excitement level in around the program and discusses the spring practice schedule.

We transition into basketball as the Crimson Tide dominated the Auburn Tigers in the regular season finale. Alabama saw guards Labaron Philon and Aden Holloway have impressive games as each scored over 20 points. What was the atmosphere like in Coleman Coliseum? Did the Tigers performance leave you feeling like they might be one-and-done in Nashville next week?

The show finally moves to baseball where the Crimson Tide swept North Florida over the weekend. Ferenandez details freshman pitcher Myles Upchurch's dominant outing while discussing where the program sits ahead of SEC play. Does Alabama have enough relief pitching to compete with the nation's best after losing Kaden Humphrey to a season-ending injury?

