Alabama Football's 2026 First Round NFL Draft Picks: The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a lot of fun on a Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss next spring's NFL Draft and decide how many Crimson Tide players could become first round picks.
The program opens with Woods reacting to Monday's program and discussing the Tennessee Titans draft as he returns to the co-host's chair for the week. We utilize the draft discussion to turn the clock forward one year and project the Alabama Crimson Tide's NFL Draft production in 2026.
Will Kadyn Proctor become a top-10 pick? Are the draft analysts underrating an Alabama defensive back? Can Deontae Lawson return to his high level of play post injury and become a first round pick?
We pivot away from football into Alabama basketball by discussing one transfer announcement and play with the possibility of Labaron Philon returning to Tuscaloosa for his sophomore season.
We finish the program by going off-script and discussing the internet debate that's overtaken social media, "100 men vs. 1 gorilla" with a voicemail to add a little spice.
