Alabama Football Adds JUCO All-American Wide Receiver: Roll Call

The Alabama Crimson Tide football program has added an 11th wide receiver ahead of the 2026 season as the program flipped Kennesaw State commit Tyler Henderson on Saturday. Henderson spent the last two seasons at Mississippi Gulf Community College and was named a JUCO All-American for his 2025 season.

Henderson played high school football in Vicksburg, Miss. and stands at 6-foot, 175 pounds. He hauled in 100 passes for 1616 yards and 18 touchdowns in 21 games for the Bulldogs over the last two seasons, but exploded in 2025 with 1202 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns on 67 receptions.

The Crimson Tide now have 11 scholarship recievers on the roster ahead of the 2026 season, headlined by Ryan Williams and Lotzier Brooks. The group will be coached by new assistant Derrick Nix, giving the unit a fresh voice as Kalen DeBoer begins his third season.

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, February 15, 2026

Alabama superstar long-distance runner Doris Lemngole won the 5,000m at the 2025 Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, finishing in 14:51.21. Lemngole bested her own personal best by one second. Her new time keeps her in the No. 2 spot on the NCAA's all-time list in the 5,00m, and she joins Parker Valby as the only two collegiate women to break 15 minutes in the event multiple times.

Making sub-15 look ROUTINE 😰



Doris Lemngole of Alabama wins the 5000m at the 2026 BU Valentine Invitational in 14:51.21, a one-second PB that keeps her at #2 on the NCAA all-time list.



Lemngole joins Parker Valby as the only two collegiate women in history to break 15 minutes… pic.twitter.com/lcCrb3ZKIx — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) February 14, 2026

Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday results:

Alabama Crimson Tide Sunday schedule:

Women's Golf: Moon Golf Invitational Round 1, Melbourne, Fla

Moon Golf Invitational Round 1, Melbourne, Fla Softball: vs. Georgia Souther, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network +

vs. Georgia Souther, 12:30 p.m., SEC Network + Women's Basketball: vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Countdown to Alabama Football's 2026 season opener

202 days

On this date in Alabama Crimson Tide history:

February 15, 1919: Lineman Fred Davis was born in Louisville, Ky.

February 15, 1970: Danny Ford and Alvin Samples were named permanent team captains of the 1969 team. Both players earned All-SEC honors for their playing during the '69 season.

February 15, 1962: CBS-TV bought the exclusive rights to college football games from the National Collegiate Athletic Association for $10.2 million for the 1962-63 seasons. In comparison, the most recent deal with the SEC, which is considered a steal for the broadcast company and will expire after the 2023 season, CBS pays an average of $55 million a year.

February 15, 1990: Ed Stinson was born in Homestead, Fla.

February 15, 2020: Wendell Hudson, the first African-American to receive a scholarship, and the first to be a head coach at the university, had the first jersey retired in Crimson Tide history during a halftime ceremony. Herb Jones, playing with a cast on one hand, grabbed 17 rebounds and helped lead the 88-82 victory over LSU.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“No excuses.” Wendell Hudson

We'll Leave You With This...

Alabama football players met with fans through "Yea Alabama" ahead of Saturday night's basketball game. Members had autographs signed and spent time with some of the Crimson Tide's newest players.

CB Nick Sherman signing jerseys at our basketball pregame event tonight! pic.twitter.com/Wd2k5rkEBx — Yea Alabama (@yea_ala) February 15, 2026

