Alabama Pitcher Zane Adams Displays Newfound Confidence In Season Debut

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After spending his sophomore season as a full-time weekend starter, Zane Adams passed up on the MLB last summer to return to Alabama. The early returns on that decision look promising, as Adams shined in his season debut against Washington State, giving up just three hits of five scoreless innings while striking out nine batters.

"He just executed pitches. Zane was up to 95-96 (mph) today," head coach Rob Vaughn said. "Didn't put guys on for free, a lot of punchouts, a lot of weak contact."

Adams has increased his velocity over the offseason, topping out at 96 miles per hour in Saturday's 8-1 win over Washington State in game one of the doubleheader between the teams. The junior also added a slider, and did an impressive job of mixing up his four pitches (fastball, changeup, and curveball being the others). Overall, Adams says he is playing with a newfound confidence and feel for the game.

"Last year, I think I felt the pressure a little bit, and I tried to be perfect all the time," Adams said. "We looked back, and I was like one of the least efficient pitchers. I probably threw the most shadow zone balls you've ever seen out of any pitcher. I told JJ this week that if they hit it, they hit it, but I'm not going out there and trying to spot up a fastball away. I'm going out there, just throwing my fastball at them, and if they hit it, they hit it. That's been a big mindset difference for me."

Adams threw 79 pitches over his five innings of work. Fifty-six of them were in the strike zone, and he did not walk a single batter. Adams set the tone from the beginning— after the first batter of the game grounded out, he struck out five in a row through the end of the second inning.

Adams took over as a weekend starter halfway through his freshman year in 2024. He went 7-4 with a 5.54 ERA (40 ER/65.0 IP) across 14 starts last season. Having turned 21 already, he was eligible for the draft in July and was projected to go as high as the third round. His decision to stay with the program has paid dividends for the team as Adams emerges as a leader in the clubhouse.

"He's got a quiet confidence. He's going to get on somebody when he needs to, but for the most part, he leads by example," teammate Brady Neal said. "It's good for Myles Upchurch to see Zane Adams come in day in and day out and not be late, be on time. Just little things like that. It makes Myles more comfortable to be like, 'Hey Zane' go ask a question, how do you grip your slider, this and that, it just creates a better culture."

Neal played behind the plate for Adams numerous times last season. While he knows the left-hander's repertoire as well as anybody on the team, he still finds himself hapless at times when facing Adams in practice.

"I've faced a lot of good lefties, and he's in the top five for sure," Neal said. "For me, left on left, you put him in with Hagan Smith, Hunter Holland, you put him in with them for me. I've faced guys with good stuff, but sometimes that stuff isn't in the strike zone. He's four pitches for a strike, that's tough for any lefty or righty."

This debut performance certainly suggests that Adams is primed to hit a new level this spring, in what will almost certainly be his final year of college baseball. Adams looks more comfortable than ever before on the mound as the potential ace on an Alabama team with high aspirations.

"That's the difference in him," Vaughn said. "Last year, it was like, 'Hope this goes well.' This year, he steps on the mound like 'I've got it, let's go.'"