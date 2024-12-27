Bama Central

Alabama Football Arrives in Tampa for ReliaQuest Bowl: Roll Call, Dec. 27, 2024

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Katie Windham

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell boards the plane for Tampa
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell boards the plane for Tampa / Alabama Athletics

Alabama football has touched down in Tampa for a week of bowl fun and preparation. The Crimson Tide arrived in Tampa Thursday evening to kick off ReliaQuest Bowl week. 

The team has been practicing in Tuscaloosa, but will practice in Tampa Bay over the next few days. BamaCentral will be there to provide coverage and interviews from coordinators and players as No. 11 prepares to face Michigan on Dec. 31.

Did You Notice?

  • Noah Clowney had a career night for the Brooklyn Nets with six made 3-point shots in their 111-105 win over Milwaukee. He finished with 20 points, four rebounds and two assists.
  • A former Alabama wide receiver is moving on to his third school. According to 247, he will transfer from TCU to play for Dan Mullen at UNLV.
  • We are 50 days away from Alabama baseball.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

December 27, 1941: Alabama’s coaches met with reporters the day before leaving for the Cotton Bowl, where the Crimson Tide will meet SWC champion Texas A&M. Coach Frank Thomas called senior Holt Rast "The best all-around end in Alabama football history,” and assistant coach Red Drew added, "He's the best defensive end I've ever seen.” Playing in a bowl outside of the Rose Bowl for the first time, Alabama went on to win 29-21.

December 27, 1984: Le’Ron McClain was born in Fort Wayne, Ind.

December 27, 2001: Two plays after Waine Bacon blocked a punt, Alabama quarterback Andrew Zow threw a 27-yard scoring pass to Terry Jones Jr. with 4:44 left as Alabama pulled out a 14-13 victory over Iowa State in the Independence Bowl. The Cyclones missed two field-goal attempts in the fourth quarter, and three overall.

 Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Mama told me to never wear a hat indoors.” – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on why he didn’t wear his houndstooth hat at the Sugar Bowl

