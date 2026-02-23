Alabama pulls away late behind Timmons’ career night. Roll Call

When Alabama needed a response Sunday afternoon, Jessica Timmons delivered.

Behind a career performance from its senior guard and timely perimeter shooting, No. 25/24 Alabama knocked off Florida 76-71 on the road, leaning on poise late to finish the job.

Timmons led the way with a career-high 34 points, shooting 11 of 17 from the field and 7 of 10 from three-point range. Ta’Mia Scott provided the secondary punch with a career-best 21 points, continuing her recent scoring surge as the Crimson Tide hit 12 of 23 from deep.

Alabama controlled stretches of the game early and built multiple double-digit leads, but Florida made its push late. The Gators used a 12-0 run across the late third and early fourth quarters to tighten the game, and the Tide also had to adjust after Essence Cody fouled out with more than six minutes remaining.

In the closing minutes, Alabama turned back to its hottest hand. Timmons scored 15 of her 34 points in the fourth quarter as the Crimson Tide finished on an 8-3 run to secure the five-point road win.

Alabama hits the road again Thursday, traveling to No. 5/5 Vanderbilt for a 6:30 p.m. CT tipoff at Memorial Coliseum on SEC Network.

Alabama women’s tennis opened SEC play with a 4-1 road win over Mississippi State on Sunday, powered by four singles victories. Kristina Paskauskas, Klara Milicevic, Maria Andrienko and Karla Bartel each earned straight-set wins to clinch the match for the Crimson Tide.

Former Alabama standout Brandon Miller scored 22 points in 26 minutes to help the Charlotte Hornets defeat the Washington Wizards 129-112, while Collin Sexton added eight points for the Chicago Bulls in a 105-99 loss to the New York Knicks. Former Alabama forward Noah Clowney finished with 12 points in 31 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets in a 115-104 loss to the Atlanta Hawks, and guard Keon Ellis recorded nine points for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 121-113 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Alabama’s presence at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine is underway in Indianapolis, with Domani Jackson, Josh Cuevas, Germie Bernard, Tim Keenan, LT Overton, Justin Jefferson and Deontae Lawson among the Crimson Tide players already participating in early-week activities. Ty Simpson, Jam Miller, Parker Brailsford, Kadyn Proctor and Jaeden Roberts are scheduled to take part later in the week as the event continues through March 2.

Sunday’s Alabama Crimson Tide Results:

Softball: Alabama 3, Dartmouth 2

Women's Basketball: No. 25/24 Alabama 76, Florida 71

Women's Tennis: Alabama 4, Mississippi State 1

Monday’s Alabama Crimson Tide Schedule:

Men’s tennis vs. No. 5 LSU, Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 1 p.m. CT, Watch, Live Stats

This Date in Alabama Crimson Tide History:

February 23, 1963: Alabama baseball coach Tilden "Happy" Campbell died unexpectedly of a heart attack in his home. Campbell was a member of the 1935 Rose Bowl and national championship football team. He was beginning his 24th year as head baseball coach, but also served as an assistant football coach from 1935-42 and again from 1947-55. Set to be pallbearers were Paul W. “Bear” Bryant, Hank Crisp, Red Drew, Grover Harkins, Joe Sewell, W.H. Pate, F.G. Hocutt and Marlin Moore.

Alabama Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

[Coach Saban] asked his players if they wanted to work hard enough to beat their teammates in a drill, or if they wanted to work hard enough to be the best team in the country. And it's pretty clear what choice they made. That's the kind of tone this team sets, both on and off the field. It's why these young men — and this is something I’m very proud of — had the second highest graduation rate of any team ranked in the top 25. It shows that these guys have their priorities straight. Together, they contributed more than 3,500 hours of community service that Alabama students, student-athletes performed last year.

President Barack Obama when the 2009 Crimson Tide visited the White House.

