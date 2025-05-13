Alabama Football's Breakout Candidates on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's have a blast on the Tuesday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Mason Woods as we discuss Labaron Philon's latest draft news, an Alabama basketball transfer portal target, Crimson Tide football players that could break out in 2025 and the proposed changes to the College Football Playoff.
The program opens with Philon not participating in the scrimmages at the NBA Combine, we discuss his draft outlook and what his timeline could look like. The show continues the basketball conversation by highlighting a transfer portal target that was in Tuscaloosa over the weekend.
We transition from basketball to football and discuss Alabama's potential breakout candidates in 2025. Woods and Gaither each pick a handful of under the radar players that could make a name for themselves in the upcoming season.
The show expands the football conversation and dives into proposed changes to the College Football Playoff. Is expanding the field and creating more automatic qualifiers the best route to take for the health of the sport?
