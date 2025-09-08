Alabama Football Gets Back on Track on The Joe Gaither Show
Let's fire up a victory Monday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" with Theo Fernandez as we dissect and discuss Alabama's 73-0 victory over the ULM Warhawks. The show contextualizes the win and decides if we think the program is back on track after such a huge win.
The show begins by asking what beating ULM really means. The Warhawks aren't on the same level as Alabama. Does the win make you feel better about the Crimson Tide season? What stood out in the strong performance? We discuss the mental makeup of the Alabama program and ask if they're bullies who play well when unchallenged or if they've figured out how to find their competitive itch?
We turn to the voicemail line and play calls from Jumbo and Dax as the pair discuss the current state of Alabama football. Jumbo warns that the best days are behind us, while Dax reacts to such a big win and lets us know what it was like viewing it in person.
Fernandez uses the voicemail line to talk about two areas of concern he has as the program can still improve, despite the monstrous result.
We then take time looking into each of the quarterbacks and their performances against the Warhawks. Alabama's signal-callers performed almost perfectly, but we still nitpick some areas that each player can improve. Did Ty Simpson's 17-of-17 day solidify anyone's opinion on him?
We discuss Alabama's newest wide receiver threat as Lotzeir Brooks recorded his first collegiate receptions. Will Brooks finish the year as the program's third best receiver?
Lastly, we take a short peak at Wisconsin as the Badgers are next to come to Tuscaloosa. Will Alabama sustain its efforts against a Big 10 foe?
