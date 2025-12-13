How Many Alabama Athletes Are Graduating This Winter?

Alabama is set to have 40 student-athletes receive diplomas this weekend during the winter commencement.

SEC vault champion and seven-time All-American Gabby Gladieux is one of three All-America honorees to earn their diploma over the weekend, joining track and field’s Oussama El Bouchayby and soccer’s Gianna Paul. Both El Bouchayby and Paul are two-time All-American selections.

Alabama pitcher Riley Quick, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, is the lone baseball player walking across the Coleman Coliseum stage this winter.

The University of Alabama is graduating a couple dozen members from its football team, including quarterback Ty Simpson, linebacker Deontae Lawson and wide receiver Germie Bernard.

Simpson and Lawson are two of six football players receiving their Master's degree this weekend, as they join wide receiver MJ Chirgwin, linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and Justin Jefferson and tight end Peter Knudson.

On Nov. 19, Alabama athletics matched its all-time high in overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 96 percent, a record that was set last year. It ranks seventh nationally among power conference schools.

A total of 15 Crimson Tide sports programs scored at least a 90 percent, with 10 earning perfect 100s. A total of 11 teams lead the SEC in their respective sport, including the 10 teams that scored 100.

"Credit goes to our student-athletes, the talented and selfless staff of the Bill Battle Academic Center, our athletics administration, our coaches, and our campus partners for fostering a culture of academic excellence," Deputy Director of Athletics, Compliance and Academic Support Mike Ward said in a press release.

"This year's GSR is more remarkable when considering the time represented spans both the pandemic and the advent of the transfer portal. A thousand small actions are taken every day that by themselves are barely noticeable but collectively yield exceptional results. Today's scores validate that philosophy and we're proud to share them with the University community."

Alabama Student-Athlete Winter Commencement

Riley Quick – Baseball

Cole Adams – Football

Olaus Alinen – Football

Germie Bernard – Football

Cade Carruth – Football

MJ Chirgwin (Master's degree) – Football

Wilkin Formby – Football

Peyton Fox – Football

Jalen Hale – Football

Edric Hill – Football

Nikhai Hill-Green (Master's degree) – Football

Isaiah Horton – Football

Bray Hubbard – Football

Domani Jackson – Football

Justin Jefferson (Master's degree) – Football

DaShawn Jones – Football

Peter Knudson (Master's degree) – Football

Deontae Lawson (Master's degree) – Football

Jay Loper Jr. – Football

LT Overton – Football

Kadyn Proctor – Football

Jordan Renaud – Football

Jaeden Roberts – Football

Graham Roten – Football

Qua Russaw – Football

Keon Sabb – Football

Ty Simpson (Master's degree) – Football

Dre Washington – Football

Peyton Yates – Football

Gabby Gladieux – Gymnastics

Ella Koors – Rowing

Ryan Hendrzak – Rowing

Ellie Lanyi – Soccer

Gianna Paul – Soccer

Isabel Smith – Soccer

John Hayes – Men’s Swimming

Damien Nezar – Men’s Tennis

Cross Derriso – Men’s Track and Field

Oussama El Bouchayby – Men’s Track and Field

Lilly Walters – Women’s Track and Field

