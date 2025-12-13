How Many Alabama Athletes Are Graduating This Winter?
In this story:
Alabama is set to have 40 student-athletes receive diplomas this weekend during the winter commencement.
SEC vault champion and seven-time All-American Gabby Gladieux is one of three All-America honorees to earn their diploma over the weekend, joining track and field’s Oussama El Bouchayby and soccer’s Gianna Paul. Both El Bouchayby and Paul are two-time All-American selections.
Alabama pitcher Riley Quick, the 36th overall pick in the 2025 Major League Baseball draft, is the lone baseball player walking across the Coleman Coliseum stage this winter.
The University of Alabama is graduating a couple dozen members from its football team, including quarterback Ty Simpson, linebacker Deontae Lawson and wide receiver Germie Bernard.
Simpson and Lawson are two of six football players receiving their Master's degree this weekend, as they join wide receiver MJ Chirgwin, linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and Justin Jefferson and tight end Peter Knudson.
On Nov. 19, Alabama athletics matched its all-time high in overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) of 96 percent, a record that was set last year. It ranks seventh nationally among power conference schools.
A total of 15 Crimson Tide sports programs scored at least a 90 percent, with 10 earning perfect 100s. A total of 11 teams lead the SEC in their respective sport, including the 10 teams that scored 100.
"Credit goes to our student-athletes, the talented and selfless staff of the Bill Battle Academic Center, our athletics administration, our coaches, and our campus partners for fostering a culture of academic excellence," Deputy Director of Athletics, Compliance and Academic Support Mike Ward said in a press release.
"This year's GSR is more remarkable when considering the time represented spans both the pandemic and the advent of the transfer portal. A thousand small actions are taken every day that by themselves are barely noticeable but collectively yield exceptional results. Today's scores validate that philosophy and we're proud to share them with the University community."
Alabama Student-Athlete Winter Commencement
Riley Quick – Baseball
Cole Adams – Football
Olaus Alinen – Football
Germie Bernard – Football
Cade Carruth – Football
MJ Chirgwin (Master's degree) – Football
Wilkin Formby – Football
Peyton Fox – Football
Jalen Hale – Football
Edric Hill – Football
Nikhai Hill-Green (Master's degree) – Football
Isaiah Horton – Football
Bray Hubbard – Football
Domani Jackson – Football
Justin Jefferson (Master's degree) – Football
DaShawn Jones – Football
Peter Knudson (Master's degree) – Football
Deontae Lawson (Master's degree) – Football
Jay Loper Jr. – Football
LT Overton – Football
Kadyn Proctor – Football
Jordan Renaud – Football
Jaeden Roberts – Football
Graham Roten – Football
Qua Russaw – Football
Keon Sabb – Football
Ty Simpson (Master's degree) – Football
Dre Washington – Football
Peyton Yates – Football
Gabby Gladieux – Gymnastics
Ella Koors – Rowing
Ryan Hendrzak – Rowing
Ellie Lanyi – Soccer
Gianna Paul – Soccer
Isabel Smith – Soccer
John Hayes – Men’s Swimming
Damien Nezar – Men’s Tennis
Cross Derriso – Men’s Track and Field
Oussama El Bouchayby – Men’s Track and Field
Lilly Walters – Women’s Track and Field
Read More:
Subscribe to BamaCentral's Free Newsletter
Hunter De Siver is the lead basketball writer for BamaCentral and has covered Crimson Tide football since 2024. He previously distributed stories about the NFL and NBA for On SI and was a staff writer for Missouri Tigers On SI and Cowbell Corner. Before that, Hunter generated articles highlighting Crimson Tide products in the NFL and NBA for BamaCentral as an intern in 2022 and 2023. Hunter is a graduate from the University of Alabama, earning a degree in sports media in 2023.Follow HunterDeSiver